OTTAWA -- A Perth grandmother who won $1 million wanted to immediately tell her children and grandchildren, but she had to wait.

When she dropped by to share the news, one was home.

"I left a note saying, 'I won $1 million! Call mom at 6 p.m.!'' Marian Dowdall said.

Dowdall won the guaranteed $1 million prize in the Feb. 6, Lotto 6/49 draw.

The retired mother of three and grandmother of eight plays every Wednesday and Saturday.

"I didn't realize I won for $15 minutes. My family is so excited," said Dowdall.

She has no big plans for her winnings yet.

"I will take a trip when the pandemic is over. It's nice to know I can help my family out.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Gore Street in Perth.