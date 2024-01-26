Person suffers serious injuries after Ottawa west-end stabbing

The Ottawa Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at a store in Ottawa's west-end earlier this month.

OPS says the victim and suspect engaged in a verbal altercation in a store located in the 1400 block of Woodroffe Avenue, just south of Algonquin College's Ottawa Campus.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 and the victim was stabbed as he was leaving the store.

The man sustained serious injuries. There were no other details on his condition.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 35 and 40 years-old with an average height and slim build. He also has a shaved head, short goatee-style beard and glasses.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black jacket with a black hoodie underneath and white drawstring cords. He also had black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West General Investigative Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.