Person shows up at Gatineau hospital with gunshot wound

Gatineau police are releasing few details about an individual who showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

In a statement on Twitter, police said a citizen transported the victim to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Police would not say when they were notified by the hospital about the victim, or provide any information on the injuries.

"No shots have been reported so far on our territory. No further information available at this stage of the investigation," police said on Twitter.