Person rescued from Ottawa River after jet ski catches fire

A jet ski rider was rescued from the Ottawa River after their watercraft caught fire in the water on Sunday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services say they received a 911 call at 1:15 p.m. reporting a person needing rescue near Aylmer Island off the shore of Shirley's Bay.

The caller said the jet ski was on fire and the rider was in the water wearing a lifejacket.

Water rescue teams were launched to rescue the rider, who was pulled out of the water at 1: 40 p.m.

An Ottawa paramedics spokesperson tells CTV News they assessed the person at the scene, but no one was transported to hospital.

The cause of the fire was not provided.