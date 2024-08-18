OTTAWA
    • Person rescued from Ottawa River after jet ski catches fire

    An Ottawa Fire Services water rescue boat is seen in this undated image. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Fire Services water rescue boat is seen in this undated image. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    A jet ski rider was rescued from the Ottawa River after their watercraft caught fire in the water on Sunday afternoon.

    Ottawa Fire Services say they received a 911 call at 1:15 p.m. reporting a person needing rescue near Aylmer Island off the shore of Shirley's Bay.

    The caller said the jet ski was on fire and the rider was in the water wearing a lifejacket.

    Water rescue teams were launched to rescue the rider, who was pulled out of the water at 1: 40 p.m.

    An Ottawa paramedics spokesperson tells CTV News they assessed the person at the scene, but no one was transported to hospital.

    The cause of the fire was not provided.

