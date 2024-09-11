OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • CityFolk Festival Kicks off Wednesday night at Lansdowne, here's the lineup

    Share

    Ottawa's CityFolk Festival kicks off Wednesday night on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park, marking its 30th anniversary with a wide variety of music.

    The five-day festival will take place from Wednesday to Sunday.

    CityFolk spokesperson, Joe Reilly told told CTV Morning Live Wednesday the festival is a "fun way" to kick off the fall season and mark the end of summer.

    "It's kind of a little chill and we kind of love that about it," Reilly said.

    The festival started out as a small folk event in Victoria Island in 1994 -- around the same time Ottawa Bluesfest started -- before moving to Brittania Park.

    When it started facing financial challenges, "the team with Bluesfest stepped in" to help and keep it going, he adds. That was when it was moved to Hog's Back Park for several years.

    It was moved to Lansdowne later, with a new name – CityFolk – and a wider scope of music, he says.

    "So, there's a bit of everything in there," Riley added. "But there's still some folky stuff at the core of it all."

    Here's a sneak speak on some of the performers:

    JUNO Award-winning singer-songwriter, Hawksley Workman, is kicking off the festival Wednesday with his folky ballads at 7:30 p.m.

    "He can be rocking it out, and he can have beautiful quiet-folky ballads. And you never know when he's going to serve up in his set," Reilly said.

    Explosions in the Sky will take to the stage with instrumental music on Friday at 7:20 p.m.

    "It can be so provocative," Reilly said while talking about their music. "It has the tendency to take you somewhere else."

    Half Moon Run is scheduled to play Saturday at 7:20 p.m.

    Reilly says the band members met when they were students at McGill University and built a staged show that is difficult to miss.

    Milky Chance will take to the stage Saturday at 8:45 p.m.

    "The world is on fire for these guys," Reilly said.

    Wednesday:

    • The Beaches: 8:45 p.m., TD stage
    • Hawksley Workman: 7:30 p.m. a, FASKEN Stage
    • Softcult: 7:20 p.m. TD Stage
    • Pater: 6 p.m. at TD Stage

    Thursday:

    • Gretta Van fleet: 8:45 p.m., TD Stage
    • Crown Lands: 7:20 p.m., TD Stage
    • Fred Eaglesmith: 7:40 p.m. FASKEN Stage
    • Charlie Edward: 6:00 p.m., TD Stage
    • Jacob River Milnes: 6:30 p.m., FASKEN Stage
    • The Tennessee Cree: 5:30 p.m., FASKEN Stage

    Friday:

    • Rise Against: 8:45 p.m., TD Stage
    • Explosions in the Sky: 7:20 p.m., TD Stage
    • Cat Power Sings Dylan ’66: 7:40 p.m., FASKEN Stage
    • Soen: 6 p.m., TD Stage
    • Kellie Loder: 6:30 p.m., FASKEN Stage
    • Amanda Lowe Warnakulasuriya: 5:30 p.m., FASKEN Stage
    • Cinno: 5 p.m., TD Stage

    Saturday:

    • Milky Chance: 8:45, TD Stage
    • Half Moon Run: 7:20 p.m., TD Stage
    • Jamie Fine: 6 p.m., TD Stage
    • Katie Tupper: 7:40 p.m., FASKEN Stage
    • Alanna Sterling: 5:30 p.m., FASKEN Stage
    • Almyr Jules: 5 p.m., TD Plays the Plaza
    • John Muirhead: 6:30 p.m., FASKEN Stage

    Sunday:

    • Jason Isbell and the 400 Units: 8:55 p.m., TD Stage
    • Maren Morris: 7:10 p.m., TD Stage
    • Alejandro Escovedo: 7:50 p.m., FASKEN Stage
    • Billianne: 6 p.m., FASKEN Stage
    • CityFolk Slam: 5:30 p.m., FASKEN Stage
    • Sonia.G: 5 p.m., Plays the Plaza

    More information about the full lineup and schedule is available at cityfolkfestival.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg

    The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.

    Justin Timberlake to enter plea in DWI case

    Justin Timberlake is expected to enter a plea to a driving while intoxicated charge related to his June arrest in Sag Harbor, N.Y., according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News