CityFolk Festival Kicks off Wednesday night at Lansdowne, here's the lineup

Ottawa's CityFolk Festival kicks off Wednesday night on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park, marking its 30th anniversary with a wide variety of music.

The five-day festival will take place from Wednesday to Sunday.

CityFolk spokesperson, Joe Reilly told told CTV Morning Live Wednesday the festival is a "fun way" to kick off the fall season and mark the end of summer.

"It's kind of a little chill and we kind of love that about it," Reilly said.

The festival started out as a small folk event in Victoria Island in 1994 -- around the same time Ottawa Bluesfest started -- before moving to Brittania Park.

When it started facing financial challenges, "the team with Bluesfest stepped in" to help and keep it going, he adds. That was when it was moved to Hog's Back Park for several years.

It was moved to Lansdowne later, with a new name – CityFolk – and a wider scope of music, he says.

"So, there's a bit of everything in there," Riley added. "But there's still some folky stuff at the core of it all."

Here's a sneak speak on some of the performers:

JUNO Award-winning singer-songwriter, Hawksley Workman, is kicking off the festival Wednesday with his folky ballads at 7:30 p.m.

"He can be rocking it out, and he can have beautiful quiet-folky ballads. And you never know when he's going to serve up in his set," Reilly said.

Explosions in the Sky will take to the stage with instrumental music on Friday at 7:20 p.m.

"It can be so provocative," Reilly said while talking about their music. "It has the tendency to take you somewhere else."

Half Moon Run is scheduled to play Saturday at 7:20 p.m.

Reilly says the band members met when they were students at McGill University and built a staged show that is difficult to miss.

Milky Chance will take to the stage Saturday at 8:45 p.m.

"The world is on fire for these guys," Reilly said.

Wednesday:

The Beaches: 8:45 p.m., TD stage

Hawksley Workman: 7:30 p.m. a, FASKEN Stage

Softcult: 7:20 p.m. TD Stage

Pater: 6 p.m. at TD Stage

Thursday:

Gretta Van fleet: 8:45 p.m., TD Stage

Crown Lands: 7:20 p.m., TD Stage

Fred Eaglesmith: 7:40 p.m. FASKEN Stage

Charlie Edward: 6:00 p.m., TD Stage

Jacob River Milnes: 6:30 p.m., FASKEN Stage

The Tennessee Cree: 5:30 p.m., FASKEN Stage

Friday:

Rise Against: 8:45 p.m., TD Stage

Explosions in the Sky: 7:20 p.m., TD Stage

Cat Power Sings Dylan ’66: 7:40 p.m., FASKEN Stage

Soen: 6 p.m., TD Stage

Kellie Loder: 6:30 p.m., FASKEN Stage

Amanda Lowe Warnakulasuriya: 5:30 p.m., FASKEN Stage

Cinno: 5 p.m., TD Stage

Saturday:

Milky Chance: 8:45, TD Stage

Half Moon Run: 7:20 p.m., TD Stage

Jamie Fine: 6 p.m., TD Stage

Katie Tupper: 7:40 p.m., FASKEN Stage

Alanna Sterling: 5:30 p.m., FASKEN Stage

Almyr Jules: 5 p.m., TD Plays the Plaza

John Muirhead: 6:30 p.m., FASKEN Stage

Sunday:

Jason Isbell and the 400 Units: 8:55 p.m., TD Stage

Maren Morris: 7:10 p.m., TD Stage

Alejandro Escovedo: 7:50 p.m., FASKEN Stage

Billianne: 6 p.m., FASKEN Stage

CityFolk Slam: 5:30 p.m., FASKEN Stage

Sonia.G: 5 p.m., Plays the Plaza

More information about the full lineup and schedule is available at cityfolkfestival.com.