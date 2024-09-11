Controversial high-rise development in Stittsville approved by Planning Committee

The City of Ottawa's Planning and Housing Committee voted 9-3 in favour for a controversial high-rise development in Stittsville that would make it the tallest building in the area.

Residents opposed to the development say the suburb simply isn't ready for it.

The proposal is for two high-rise buildings on Hazeldean Road, west of Carp Road. The plan includes a 12-storey building and a 21-storey building and would provide 431 apartments.

Delegates from Stittsville at Wednesday's meeting all expressed concerns about safety, underdeveloped roads, and transit.

"It's not surprising, but I'm shocked as one of the most affected residents," says David Mennie, a Stittsville resident against the proposal. "I think we tried to hold the developer to task. We got a few things here and there, but overall, I was proud to be part of it. We have a voice. We shouldn't be afraid to use it, even if it doesn't go our way every time. It's worth fighting for."

Wednesday's meeting also brought up concerns for potential buyers, who might shy away from putting down a downpayment until the roads and a transit are upgraded. Felix Allaire from Montreal-based developer Devmont says, "Any project is concerned with traffic and transportation; obviously, right now there is no light rail or subway station. We do believe that by adding density to areas, the network will come. Yes, it is a gamble but it's something that we are comfortable with, or we wouldn't be sitting at this table right now."

Tony Dilliott is another resident from Stittsville opposed to the development, who says it doesn't address some of the major concerns for the city, like affordable housing.

"The developers are doing the bare minimum to get approved by the city," says Dilliott. "If you need affordable housing with no transit, why are you renting an apartment in this location? This does not address affordable housing."

Stittsville Ward Coun. Glen Gower voted against the proposal, saying infrastructure in the area isn't ready. He also raised concerns about the developer's timeline.

"It's still not happening fast enough for residents. People are really feeling the strain from the amount of growth that we're having and the amount of time it takes that the people have to wait for all the other parts of the development to happen."

The approved high-rise proposal will go to City Council for a final vote on Sept. 18.