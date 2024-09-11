Ottawa's mayor warns transit fare hikes, transit levy increases to address transit shortfall in 2025
Ottawa's mayor is warning of fare increases of 2.5 per cent to 75 per cent, service cuts, tax hikes, the elimination of free fares or a combination of levers to help offset a $120 million funding shortfall in the OC Transpo budget next year.
Mark Sutcliffe outlined the proposed budget directions for the 2025 City of Ottawa budget on Wednesday, saying homeowners are facing a 2.9 per cent property tax increase for "most areas of city operations." The proposed 2.9 per cent property tax increase does not cover the transit budget.
"The challenges we are facing are significant," Sutcliffe said.
"Big tax increase might help with our budget, but it won't help our residents and I was elected to protect the interest of our residents."
A 2.9 per cent tax increase, including a transit levy increase at 2.9 per cent, would cost the average urban property tax owner an additional $125 in 2025.
The 2025 budget directions include a 2.9 per cent tax increase to fund the Ottawa Police Service, along with a 2.9 per cent increase for the Ottawa Public Library Board and Ottawa Public Health.
The mayor outlined several scenarios to fund the $120 million in transit funding, after spending weeks calling on the federal and provincial governments to provide $140 million a year over three years to address a "structural deficit" in the transit service's budget.
Sutcliffe says, "if we don't get help from other levels of government," the city will have to introduce levers to mitigate the transit funding challenges.
"There's a range of potential fare increases, a range of possible transit levy increases, a range of efficiencies and service reductions and a range of contributions from other levels of government," Sutcliffe said.
"We don't know what the outcome will be with our negotiations with other levels of government. Depending on that outcome, we will need to apply different levers in order to close the transit gap. I remain optimistic, I remain hopeful that we will get the help we need."
Possible options to cover the $120 million shortfall in 2025 include increasing the transit levy between 2.9 per cent and 37 per cent, depending on the level of funding received from the upper levels of government. Sutcliffe says another option is increasing transit fares between 2.5 per cent and 75 per cent.
"If we were to apply to some combination of all of the levers, the numbers would be lower in each area," Sutcliffe said.
"Let's be clear though, these are not things that we want to do but there aren't a lot of solutions left. The result of this budget direction is we don't know yet what the total tax increase will be for 2025."
The 2025 budget directions outlines the following steps to address the $120 million funding deficit at OC Transpo, depending on funding from upper levels of government:
- A Transit Levy increase of between 2.9 and 37 per cent
- Fare increase between 2.5 per cent and 75 per cent
- Fare discount adjustments
- Operating efficiencies and service reductions between $0 and 120 million
- Capital investment deferrals
- "Identify any other levers for consideration" during budget talks
"I'm simply portraying the reality of the budget situation right now. The fact is we have a $120 million structural deficit in our transit budget that is driven by a number of factors that are beyond our control including reduced ridership," the mayor said.
In the last two budgets, Sutcliffe kept tax increases capped at 2.5 per cent, which was an election promise. He did not, however, make a promise for the 2025 or 2026 budgets.
Sutcliffe says he wants to avoid a big tax hike for homeowners.
"We must respect the cost pressures that our residents are facing…and not add to their burden with big tax increases," Sutcliffe said.
A 2.9 per cent property tax increase and assessment growth would provide the city with $93.44 million for city services. The tax bill would allocate $56.65 million for city supported services, $15 million in funding for police and $17.3 million allocated to transit.
The 2025 budget directions are set to be brought before the Finance and Corporate Services Committee on Sept. 16 and full city council on Sept. 18. The directions will outline how the 2025 budget will be drafted, including possible caps on increases to property taxes and other tax-supported programs.
This announcement comes on the heels of a month-long campaign by Sutcliffe calling on the federal and provincial governments to provide more money to the City of Ottawa through payments in lieu of taxes (PILT) for government-owned buildings and additional funding to bolster the transit system.
Last week, a presentation to city council said there was a $99.2 million shortfall over the past five years related to federal and NCC properties in Ottawa. The city is estimating a funding shortfall of $252 million to $445 million over the next 10 years unless the federal government changes the PILT formula. Sutcliffe is also calling for $140 million a year over the next three years from the Ontario and federal governments to support transit.
The 2025 draft budget is scheduled to be brought before city council in November, with final approval in December.
