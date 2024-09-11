Special Olympics torch runs through Ottawa Valley
The Special Olympics torch — a symbol of hope, stability, and competition — made its way through Pembroke and Petawawa Wednesday morning.
Carried by local athletes and accompanied by regional police, the Law Enforcement Torch Run serves as a major fundraiser for the organization to prepare for upcoming events.
Derek Spence, the Law Enforcement Torch Run liaison for Special Olympics Ontario, says the torch has been paraded around the province for the past 37 years.
"In Ontario alone, we've raised close to $50 million," he tells CTV News. "All of that money that's raised by the torch run goes directly to Special Olympics. It covers off things like field rentals, gym rentals, uniforms, travel expenses for all these athletes to take part in these activities."
Wednesday's event saw an early run through the heart of Pembroke and a midday run down Petawawa's main street.
Local law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes ended at Our Lady of Sorrows Public School where runners were greeted with applause and a kickball game was held with local students.
"It's just a great feeling to see all the community out," said Petawawa mayor Gary Serviss. "A lot of people donating, honking their horns, waving, smiling, cheering the kids on. It's great to see the community come together and get behind such a noble event."
Carrying the torch through Petawawa was Special Olympics athlete Ann-Marie Moore, who says she very much enjoys participating in the games.
"It makes me feel like I belong to something," she said.
Petawawa's Rachael Balfour is a multi-sport athlete at the games, competing in basketball, soccer, track and field, bowling, and many other events.
"It's a big outlet for her," says her mother, Pat Durston."She's kept busy. There's lots of socialization that occurs at them as well. So even if she's not doing tremendously well at them, like in golf – she likes to golf, but it's not really her sport."
Provincial qualifiers are currently taking place for competitions scheduled in 2025.
This is the first time since the pandemic the torch has returned to the Ottawa Valley, allowing a chance for the community to get re-acquainted with its athletes.
"They're inspiring," says Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Constable Shawn Peever.
"It really is inspiring to see them do their thing, do their sports and just be with everyone."
