Businesses along Richmond Road impacted by LRT construction

The latest phase of LRT construction along the western extension of the Confederation Line has business owners fuming, with some saying business is down as much as 80 per cent.

Stage 2 of LRT construction has been going on for years, but the latest project – to finish a section along Richmond Road and Byron Avenue in west Ottawa is having an impact on businesses, according to owners.

It's an empty dining room during lunch hour at Lorenzo Bar and Grill, in a strip mall along Richmond Road, just east of Woodfroffe avenue – there's just one customer at the bar.

"Before this time next year, we will not be here. If this continues," said owner Gillian Danby.

She blames the latest phase of stage 2 LRT construction in front of her business, and a new detour put in place earlier this summer.

"We cannot keep going like this. My sales are down 60 per cent. Normally, I have at least 10 tables at this time and as you can see, it's empty because of all the construction," said Danby.

As work on the tunnel underneath Byron Linear Park wraps up, the next phase is putting the street back together, including work on underground utilities; but, that won't be done until 2027 according to the city.

Business owners say it's not just the construction -- it's also the confusing detour and signage.

"They (customers) are very nervous to come here, and most of customers did not know we are even open," said Mostofa Miah, owner of Mia's Indian Cuisine.

He says sales are also down, 50 to 60 per cent.

"We have a small business ... it's very hard to survive. We don't know for the future. What do we have to do, shut down or. I don't know exactly," Miah said.

The city says it is committed to supporting residents and businesses.

"Throughout construction, access to businesses and residences is being maintained and we are making every effort to address these concerns with stakeholders," Katrina Camposarcone-Stubbs, public information officer wrote in a statement.

"Detour signage, including signage with business logos when provided, is in place to direct vehicles towards the local businesses. The project team has conducted door knocking at businesses and residences to understand the individual concerns in the community and adjust construction staging where possible. As we remain committed to keeping the community informed, these efforts will continue throughout the project. Additionally, the project team held an information session for the community in May."

Campasarcone-Stubbs says the contactor is also offering support.

"The contractor, KEV, has offered advertising support to several businesses in the area. Since each business is different and reaches their customer bases differently, the contractor has been working directly with businesses to find a plan that is best suited to their needs. This includes mailing campaigns, additional wayfinding signage and content to be used on social media, which was developed and provided to businesses who provided their logos for that purpose," reads the statement.

However, owners in the strip mall say it may be too late.

"Just five months ago, I was very busy. We are four people here, crazy busy all day. The day they started the construction, I lost 60 to 80 per cent from my business," said Alaa Kiki, owner of Kiki Barbershop.

The councillor for the area, Theresa Kavanagh says she has spoken with business owners, and is asking residents to do what they can.

"Go buy local. You've got some wonderful businesses there. Show your love. Show up. Buy some flowers, get your haircut, whatever it is. And visit these, places. That's the best way we can help," Kavanagh said.