Person jumps from fourth-floor balcony to escape flames after fire near the ByWard Market

    16 residents of an apartment building in the ByWard Market area have been displaced after a two-alarm fire early Saturday morning.

    Ottawa Fire Services said on social media that they received multiple 9-1-1 calls just before 3:10 a.m. with reports of a fire in an apartment on the 4th floor of a 6-storey building in the 200 block of Clarence Street.

    The single occupant of the apartment was on the balcony and was forced to jump down to the balcony below due to heavy flames coming from their apartment.

    Firefighters arrived at the scene within three minutes and confirmed heavy smoke and flames coming from the fourth floor and declared a second alarm to dispatch additional resources to the scene.

    Fire crews extinguished the flames before they could spread past the apartment where the initial fire began.

    The fire was declared under control just before 3:40 a.m. There are no details on the cause of the fire at this time.

    Firefighters responded to a fire in the ByWard Market on Saturday morning (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire)Ottawa Paramedics told CTV News they responded to the fire and one person was taken to hospital. No other details were provided.

    An OC Transpo bus was sent to provide shelter for the 16 displaced residents who required victim assistance.

    An Ottawa Fire investigator is currently on scene investigating.

    Correction

    Ottawa Paramedics told CTV News there were no injuries and later updated to say one person was taken to hospital.

