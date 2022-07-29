'Perfect 10' weather in the forecast for Ottawa this long weekend, meteorologist says
Environment Canada's top meteorologist calls the weather forecast for Ottawa over the long weekend a "perfect 10", and suggests the great weather will continue into August.
"Hollywood couldn't write a better script for this kind of weather in the Ottawa area," senior meteorologist David Phillips said about Ottawa's weather so far this summer.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Friday with a high of 26 C, mainly cloudy on Saturday with a high of 27 C and sunshine on Sunday and Monday with highs of 29 C.
"This is probably the best August long weekend in the Ottawa area in the last 10 years," Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work.
"There's no weather, it's like a weather-free zone; no records are going to be established."
The Colonel By Day long weekend is a popular tourist draw for Ottawa, with events including the Ottawa Busker Fest, the Glengarry Highland Games and the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.
The average temperature in Ottawa through the first 28 days of July has been 27 C, while Ottawa has received 89 mm of rain.
Phillips says Ottawa's weather has been "near perfect" so far this summer.
"Temperatures in Ottawa have been a little bit near normal, normal is good. In the Ottawa area, the precipitation is about five-10 per cent more than normal," Phillips said. "I know we had that terrible wind storm in May and there's been another couple of scary moments and wild winds, but that's just the normal lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer."
Looking ahead to August, Phillips says you won't be disappointed with the weather if you have saved your vacation for the last half of summer.
"It looks like August is going to be a continuation; it's almost as if it is what you see is what you're going to get. August is typically about a degree cooler than July," Phillips said.
"The good news is not over – people who are waiting till August to take their holidays, I don't think they'll be disappointed. It looks like the weather is going to continue, that big high-pressure system is going to continue to dominate the situation."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is hockey culture': Former players, advocates react to Hockey Canada hearings
Calls continue for a major shakeup at Hockey Canada following recent revelations around how the organization handled past claims of sexual assault.
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Tim Hortons reaches proposed settlement in class action lawsuit involving mobile app
Tim Hortons says it has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Montreal OB-GYN disbarred for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal has been disbarred after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
'Titanic' staffing crisis leaving at least 14 Ontario hospital units shut down ahead of long weekend
More than a dozen Ontario hospitals are expecting significant staff shortages ahead of the long weekend.
Will Smith addresses Oscars slap in new video
In a new video, Will Smith says he is 'deeply remorseful' about slapping Chris Rock on stage during this year's Oscar's ceremony.
Atlantic
-
RCMP join effort to dismiss lawsuit of N.B. doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules
The RCMP is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused of breaking COVID-19 rules in New Brunswick.
-
Edmundston ER was experiencing average traffic, wait times when patient died: Vitalité
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says wait times were “not above standard” and there were enough resources in the emergency department at the Edmundston hospital when a patient died there last weekend.
-
Former police watchdog head denies directing RCMP not to reveal N.S. shooter's guns
The former director of Nova Scotia's police watchdog denies telling the RCMP not to release a list of the weapons seized from the gunman who murdered 22 people in April 2020.
Toronto
-
Couple evicted by police from Toronto Airbnb in middle of night despite paying $4,500 to stay
A couple from New Zealand who spent more than $4,500 to rent an Airbnb in Toronto were evicted by police in the middle of the night after a man showed up claiming the unit was his.
-
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
-
'It feels disgusting': More than $2,000 in donations for Ukraine stolen from Toronto restaurant
A popular restaurant in Etobicoke that was raising money for humanitarian aid in war-torn Ukraine says more than $2,000 worth of donations have been stolen.
Montreal
-
Quebec officials give COVID-19 update as hospitalizations drop by 46
Quebec's public health director is set to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province early Friday afternoon.
-
Montreal OB-GYN disbarred for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal has been disbarred after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
-
'We can't be afraid to talk': Young Montreal nurses call out mistreatment of Indigenous patients
A group of young nurses and their professors say they need to speak out about the mistreatment of Indigenous patients they've witnessed within Montreal's health-care system, particularly involving people experiencing homelessness.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario paramedics say offload delays getting worse amid staff shortages, ER closures
Ontario paramedics' groups say health-care staffing shortages and recent temporary emergency room closures are exacerbating delays in getting patients into hospitals -- and ambulances back in the community.
-
Parry Sound traffic stop uncovers illegal drugs, cash
A traffic stop by West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police earlier this month on Bowes Street led to the discovery of a variety of drugs and more than $5,000 in cash.
-
'Nobody should have to live on this': ODSP recipients on calls to double payments
This week, more than 200 advocacy groups signed an open letter asking the Ontario government to double ODSP payment rates and ensure they keep up with the soaring cost of living.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Vehicle travelling on city sidewalk
A strange and dangerous incident in London, Ont. was caught on camera on Monday night.
-
Hunger strike for homelessness moving ahead as planned
The group #TheForgotten519 says it is moving ahead with its planned hunger strike in front of London City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
Sarnia man charged after years long harassment investigation
A Sarnia man is facing charges in relation to the criminal harassment of four separate people, spanning back to 2019, according to London police.
Winnipeg
-
Human case of West Nile virus identified in Manitoba
A human case of West Nile virus (WNV) has been identified in Manitoba, according to Manitoba Health.
-
Human remains found at Manitoba home determined to be previous resident
Human remains that were discovered at an Oakville, Man. home at the end of 2021 have been determined to be those of a previous resident.
-
'The land is now crumbled in': Winnipeg resident concerned over stalled infill development
One St. James resident is voicing his concerns after a stalled infill development has left an open excavation site next to his house.
Kitchener
-
Police arrest man who burned ATM inside bank
Guelph police charged a 33-year-old man with Mischief Under $5,000 after he used a lighter to damage an ATM machine inside a banks vestibule.
-
-
Man missing after falling into Grand River
Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who was last seen falling off his Seadoo into the Grand River Thursday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police with the Brant County Detachment.
Calgary
-
Calgary family seeks stolen bike modified for child with cerebral palsy
A Calgary family is desperate to get a special bike returned after it was stolen earlier this month.
-
Parks Canada monitoring anthrax outbreak in Wood Buffalo National Park
Parks Canada says it is monitoring an anthrax outbreak in remote areas of Wood Buffalo National Park.
-
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Saskatoon
-
'It's a safety concern': Saskatoon neighbourhood may lose one of only two ways to reach it
Residents of Montgomery Place are asking the City of Saskatoon for public consultation on a project that they say could hinder access to their community.
-
Saskatoon police help bust auto theft ring involving hundreds of vehicles
Saskatoon police played a key role in an auto theft investigation involving hundreds of vehicles worth millions of dollars.
-
'We have to remain hopeful': Walk held in honour of missing Saskatoon woman and son
Dozens of people took part in a walk to honour Dawn Walker and Vincent Jansen on Thursday morning, a mother and son who were reported missing on Sunday night.
Edmonton
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
-
Parks Canada monitoring anthrax outbreak in Wood Buffalo National Park
Parks Canada says it is monitoring an anthrax outbreak in remote areas of Wood Buffalo National Park.
-
Corn on the cob rather than corn dog? Health project suggests making festivals, fairs healthier
The University of Alberta has released new guidelines for providing healthier eating options at public events.
Vancouver
-
Mounties think elderly B.C. man's care aide is the one who stole his wallet, started using his cards
A care aide has been charged following the theft of credit cards from an elderly man in Metro Vancouver.
-
Heat wave in B.C. leads to temperature records being broken, tied for 3rd day in a row
For the third day in a row, B.C. has broken temperature records as the province deals with a heat wave.
-
No culvert bear traps set in B.C. as province deals with record-breaking heat wave
B.C.'s Conservation Officer Service says no culvert traps are currently set as a heat wave stretches across the province.
Regina
-
Here's how much SaskPower rate increases will cost you
SaskPower customers will notice an increase in price on bills starting in September.
-
Sask. health care staff mourning the sudden death of Melville doctor
Health care staff in southeast Saskatchewan are mourning the loss of a colleague who died unexpectedly last weekend.
-
Complaints against Saskatchewan judge in sexual assault trial put on pause
The Canadian Judicial Council says a review of complaints against a Saskatchewan judge has been put on hold until there is a court decision on an appeal in the case.