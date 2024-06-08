Kingston police asking public to remove social media posts of park incident

Kingston police are asking the public to remove a viral photo related to an incident at a park that was widely circulated on social media earlier this week.

Police say in a news release that a concerned parent contacted police after they believed a man was approaching a girl in the splash pad area of Bert Meunier Common and Max Crescent Park, located at Crossfield Avenue and Augusta Drive, on Thursday evening.

"As a result of an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division, the Kingston Police would like to report the intentions of this individual were not believed to have been harmful in any way, and there is no concern for public safety at this time," Kingston police said.

Police are asking members of the public to remove any social media posts referring to the incident.

The family who was involved in the incident has been informed about the situation, police say.