'We're having fun': The 32nd annual CHEO BBQ back this Saturday

The 32nd annual CHEO BBQ is underway this Saturday to raise funds for the city’s children’s hospital.

The event, which is packed of fun activities for all ages is taking place at Shefford Park located at 813 Shefford Road in Gloucester.

"The priority is to spread the CHEO BBQ spirit while raising money for CHEO. If you have funds to spare right now to support CHEO," said the event on its website.

CHEO BBQ volunteer, Daniel Burnside, told CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy Saturday every penny counts when it comes to achieving the event's fund raising goal.

"It's tough to say. We just try to squeeze out every penny we can and everybody works really hard just for us to have events like this. I used to volunteer for this before I ever had to go to CHEO. And then when my son finally got sick and we had to spend some time there, he really put it all into perspective and just made me want to try that much harder each year, come back and try to make this the best event we can," Burnside said.

While everyone is having fun, Karl Lamirande, at CHEO BBQ adds, this is an opportunity for the community to come together.

"We're here. We're having fun. My son is playing soccer, and we're just outside enjoying the beautiful weather," Lamirande said.

"I think it's great to be here so that we can raise funds for the community and just have fun and come together as a community.I don't think we do it enough. It's too bad for the weather a little bit. It's kind of raining, but people are still enjoying themselves and having fun."

Here’s a list of the events happening throughout the day:

• Silent Auction starting at 9 a.m.

• Family Zone with crafts, games and entertainment starting at 8:30 a.m.

• BBQ Tent starting at 11 a.m.

• Five-Kilometre Walk/ Run starting at 8:30 a.m.

• Volleyball Tournaments starting at 9 a.m.

Residents who are going to be driving can park on the street, as the “use of arena lot is not permitted due to tournaments,” said CHEO BBQ on its website.

OC Transpo riders can take the following routes:

• Route 24 Beacon Hill; closest stop (8710- Eastvale/Casey) is a seven-minute walk

• Rapid Route 39 Blair- Millenium; closest stop (Montreal Road) is a 10-minute walk

• O-Train: Line 1- Blair; closest stop is Blair where Route 24 may be picked up

Meanwhile, the 41st annual CHEO Telethon wraps up Saturday on CTV Ottawa after a two-week campaign of raising money and awareness about Ottawa's children's hospital. The grand final airs on CTV Ottawa between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

The raised money will go towards research, equipment and supplies.

Donations can be made online.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy and Ted Raymond