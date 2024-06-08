Off to humid, cloudy, rainy Saturday in Ottawa

OTTAWA
    It’s going to a cloudy and rainy day with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon this Saturday in Ottawa.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 21 and a 40 per cent chance of showers today.

    Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11 C.

    Sunday will also be mainly cloudy with few showers beginning early in the morning and a high of 17 C. The night is going to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 12 C.

    Environment Canada's long-range forecast calls for hot temperatures to continue through June.

    The monthly temperature forecast shows Ottawa and eastern Ontario will see warmer-than-normal temperatures over the next four weeks.

