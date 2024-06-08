Teen among 3 suspects facing charges following search warrant in Quinte West: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two adults and a teen are facing drug related charges following the execution of a search warrant in Quinte West Wednesday.

Police say the search warrant was executed by the OPP and the East Region Community Street Crime Unit at a home located on Sidney Street.

It resulted in the seizure of “a quantity of suspected cocaine and psilocybin, along with items typically associated with drug trafficking,” the OPP says.

A 35-year-old, a 20-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested at the scene, police add.

All three have been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

In addition, the 35-year-old has been charged with fail comply with probation order, while the 20-year-old has been charged with fail to release order.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old faces additional charges -- two counts of fail to comply with sentence.

The three suspects will appear in court at an unspecified date.