PEMBROKE, ONT. -- A new mandatory vaccination policy at the Pembroke Regional Hospital is coming into effect Oct. 15, requiring nearly all visitors and caregivers to be fully vaccinated.

"I think the decision point was that we are looking after the most vulnerable people in our organization," says Sabine Mersmann, Senior Vice-President, Clinical & Support Services at the Pembroke Regional Hospital.

Mersmann adds that the decision was made as a whole by all the hospitals who are part of the Champlain Integrated Health Network.

"We have a mandatory vaccination requirement for staff, physicians, and any contractors," Mersmann tells CTV News Ottawa. "We felt it was only right to ensure that our visitors followed on the same road."

For families like the Mackie's who are expecting a new family member soon, it is a policy they can get behind - but one that might not come soon enough.

"It makes me feel more safe," says Jen Mackie. "We're about to deliver in about a week, so it makes me feel a lot safer knowing that anyone around should be vaccinated."

"Everybody has had the opportunity, so unless you have a medical exemption, why," adds her partner Josh. "Why can't you get vaccinated?"

There is a list of eight groups of people who are exempted from the new policy:

Individuals under the age of 12

Those who have a documented medical exemption

Those visiting patients at the end-of-life

Labour and Delivery (Essential caregiver can be unvaccinated. All visitors must be vaccinated.)

Parents of children under 16 who are receiving care

Emergency Department (one support person per patient.)

Individuals who are essential to accompany patients to appointments or participate in care planning discussions

Other critical or urgent circumstances requiring family presence

When asked about the long list of exemptions, Mersmann said the hospital was trying to be more considerate following the constant strain of the pandemic.

"What we wanted to consider is people who are in an emergency situation," explained Mersmann. "We don't want to put an extra pressure on those people to say, 'Oh my goodness, now I can't go in with my child who is really sick.'"

And while there are some who are pleased with the new incoming vaccination policy, there are others who are not, and feeling targeted.

"For me, that I have to go get double vaccinated to be able to access something that is public, it's our right," says Ken Bertrand, who was attending the hospital for a check-up, and adds that he is not yet vaccinated.

"I really have a hard time with it. Because I'm not a bad person right, but I'm singled out if I'm not double vaccinated."

Currently the hospital is allowing one essential caregiver and one visitor per patient, but Mersmann is hoping for more.

"The full-vaccination effort really will lead to an ability for us also to open the policy even more."