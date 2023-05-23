Pembroke, Ont. hospital lifts mandatory mask policy in non-clinical areas
The Pembroke Regional Hospital says it is lifting its mandatory mask policy for non-clinical areas.
Effective Tuesday, patients, staff and visitors will no longer be required to wear masks in areas such as hallways, elevators, stairwells, the cafeteria, and outdoor common areas. Masks are also no longer mandatory in the Sunshine Gift Shop and the Mural Café.
The hospital says masks will remain easily accessible to anyone who wants to continue wearing them in these areas if they choose.
Masks remain mandatory in clinical areas and waiting areas. A medical grade mask must be put on and worn at all times in the waiting area, waiting rooms, while attending outpatient appointments and as indicated on the clinical unit.
Hospital president and CEO Sabine Mersmann called the change "an exciting step" in the hospital's pandemic recovery journey.
"We appreciate that the last three years have been challenging and we want to thank everyone for their patience, understanding and cooperation as we navigated the various restrictions that had to be put in place. While we will continue to monitor and adjust our policies as appropriate and in line with public health recommendations, it’s great to be in a position where we can give people the opportunity to stop doing something," Mersmann said in a news release.
This comes weeks after hospitals in Almonte and Carleton Place lifted mask requirements in non-patient areas. Other hospitals around Ontario have also been removing masking requirements.
While hospital presidents have referred to the change as "exciting", some doctors are still encouraging mask use as much as possible as a way to curb the spread of not only COVID-19, but other respiratory illnesses such as influenza and RSV.
The Ottawa Hospital still requires everyone entering one of its sites to wear a mask. Masks are mandatory in clinical areas of the Queensway Carleton Hospital and the Montfort Hospital. At CHEO, masks must be worn at all times in the Emergency Department. In the rest of CHEO, masks are worn at all times except when family members are in their child or youth's patient environment and no one else is there.
Earlier this month, the World Health Organization declared that the COVID-19 pandemic was no longer considered a global health emergency.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No public inquiry into foreign interference: Trudeau backs Johnston's 'public hearings' plan
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
How will migrants integrate into Canadian society? This 7-year program hopes to find out
As Canada looks to meet ambitious immigration targets, researchers from across the country are undertaking a multi-million dollar study of how migrants are integrating into Canadian society.
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in 'RRR,' an Asgardian warrior in the 'Thor' films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's 'Rome,' has died. He was 58.
Watchdog to probe how military police handled case against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin
The military police watchdog is launching a probe into how investigators handled a historical sexual-assault allegation against a senior officer who was a central figure in Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Netflix to charge an additional US$8 month for password sharing in the U.S.
Netflix on Tuesday outlined how it intends to crack down on the rampant sharing of account passwords in the U.S., its latest bid to reel in more subscribers to its video streaming service as its growth slows.
Craig Conroy named Calgary Flames general manager
The Calgary Flames promoted from within and have given former player Craig Conroy his first job as an NHL general manager.
Atlantic
-
Weekly Nova Scotia COVID-19 reports ending, Health Protection Act order lifted
Nova Scotia is making changes to how COVID-19 is reported and managed in the province.
-
N.B. family physician seeks health care solutions
As Dr. Jocelyn Cormier prepares to close his family practice in the coming weeks, he is focused on two things: seeing as many patients as he can, and looking for solutions to keep his patients off the physician wait list.
-
N.B. restaurant owner disappointed duck egg protection efforts thwarted by alleged thief
A Fredericton restaurant owner is frustrated their efforts to protect a duck nest have been thwarted by an alleged egg thief over the weekend.
Toronto
-
American dad fights to restrict sodium nitrite sales worldwide after death of 17-year-old son
After the sudden death of his 17-year-old son, a Colorado father is pushing for Canada to be a part of proposed worldwide restrictions on the sale of a substance that is connected to the deaths of dozens of potentially vulnerable people across Canada.
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
-
'He's missed by so many': Friend of missing vulnerable man says his family is 'incredibly worried'
Kathleen Matthews has known Nathan for more than a decade.
Montreal
-
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
-
'Shocking to see': Video shows Quebec students giving Nazi salute during class
A mother says her daughter's school north of Montreal failed to act when students were filmed giving a Hitler salute while playing a Nazi marching song in the classroom.
-
Francois Legault meets Pierre Poilievre after 8 months
It took eight months after Pierre Poilievre won the Conservative leadership for him to meet with Quebec Premier Francois Legault. By comparison, Legault met with his predecessor, Erin O'Toole, only three weeks after his victory as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Man awarded $3.28M after snowmobile trek from North Bay to Quebec ends in tragedy
A man who struck a snow-covered tree stump on a Quebec snowmobile trail has been awarded almost $3.3 million following a lengthy lawsuit.
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police respond to 'noise' complaint, end up joining basketball game
It turns out that the sound of children playing outside is not a reason to make a police complaint.
London
-
Police investigate collision involving transport truck, van in south London, Ont.
A south London, Ont. intersection has reopened after a collision between a transport truck and a van on Tuesday afternoon.
-
12-year-old Windsor boy charged with assault after hockey fight in London, Ont.
A Windsor dad says he’s frustrated his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault after a fight during a hockey game in London, Ont.
-
Trial continues for man accused of allegedly smuggling 62kg of cocaine over border
The RCMP charged Harvinder Singh, then 25, with importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking in March of 2021, according to border services.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Stefanson remains banned from speaking at Pride rally
Manitoba's premier will not be allowed to speak at this year's annual Pride rally, but says she will be walking in the parade.
-
Police searching for homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous
Winnipeg police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a homicide two weeks ago.
-
Dozens to speak against LGBTQ2S+ book banning in Brandon
A presentation to Brandon School Division trustees calling for the removal of books with LGBTQ2S+ content has caused an outcry in the community, with dozens prepared to speak against it Tuesday evening.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested after fireworks shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say several more investigations are ongoing after officers were dispatched to Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Monday evening.
-
'He’s missed by so many people': Nathan’s friend speaks up as the search for the vulnerable man continues
As the search for a vulnerable man enters its 12th day, a friend of his is speaking on-camera for the first time.
-
Closing arguments begin at Kitchener murder trial
Ager Hasan has admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije on April 28, 2017, but says she attacked him first and after stabbing her twice, he blacked out.
Calgary
-
Protest over loss of large-scale Canada Day fireworks show in Calgary grows
A petition, created in response to a city planning committee's decision to cancel a large-scale fireworks show on Canada Day in Calgary, is gaining momentum.
-
Craig Conroy named Calgary Flames general manager
The Calgary Flames promoted from within and have given former player Craig Conroy his first job as an NHL general manager.
-
Advance polls open for Alberta 2023 election
Advance polls open as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
Saskatoon
-
Smoke continues to hamper fight against 'extremely aggressive' Sask. wildfires
Heavy smoke continues to interfere with firefighting efforts in northern Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. judge allows Greg Fertuck to personally question ex-girlfriend in murder trial
A man accused of murder can recall two witnesses for questioning, a judge ruled.
-
Prince Albert police seek public's help in search for murder suspect
A fifth person has been charged in a 27-year-old man's death and police are seeking the public's help in finding him.
Edmonton
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
-
Advance polls open for Alberta 2023 election
Advance polls open as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
-
New river valley park to open in northeast Edmonton this summer
The city has acquired 190 acres of parkland to open a new park along the North Saskatchewan River in northeast Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Cyclist hospitalized after being hit by car, Lougheed Highway partially closed
A person is in hospital and a stretch of Lougheed Highway is closed after a vehicle struck a cyclist in Maple Ridge Tuesday morning, Ridge Meadows RCMP say.
-
Abbotsford dentist banned from seeing patients, communicating with staff
An Abbotsford dentist has been banned from seeing patients or communicating with staff at his clinic while a misconduct investigation is underway, according to the professional regulator.
-
Pathologist in B.C. murder trial says he's not certain where teenage girl was killed
The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on the body of a 13-year-old girl found dead in a Burnaby, B.C., park says he can't be certain she was killed there.
Regina
-
Man charged with second degree murder in relation to 2022 homicide: Regina police
A man has been arrested and charged in relation to Regina's seventh homicide of 2022.
-
Smoke continues to hamper fight against 'extremely aggressive' Sask. wildfires
Heavy smoke continues to interfere with firefighting efforts in northern Saskatchewan.
-
Pair of moose spotted taking a tour of Regina's Normanview neighbourhood
Residents in Regina's northwest neighbourhoods were in for a surprise over morning coffee, when several moose appeared to be taking a stroll through the streets.