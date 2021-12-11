Ontario Provincial Police are searching for the driver of a pick-up truck after a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run in South Glengarry.

Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a pedestrian on Tyotown Road in South Glengarry just after 5 p.m. Friday.

A 20-year-old woman was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman was struck by a Dodge Ram white truck that fled the area.

If you have any information about the truck, you are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.