Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Napanee, Ont.

A woman was struck by a driver in downtown Greater Napanee on Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release by Ontario Provincial Police on Thursday, police say officers responded to reports of a woman lying on the ground at Water Street by Centre Street just before 5 p.m.

Police, EMS and fire attended the scene. The woman told police at the scene that she was hit by a black vehicle. EMS transported her to hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was interviewed by police at the scene.

Police did not provide more details.

The investigation is ongoing with members of the Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the OPP.