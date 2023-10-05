Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Little Italy on Monday
A 39-year-old man died from his injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Little Italy.
Ottawa police officers responded to a call in the area of Preston Street at St. Anthony Street at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say officers discovered a 39-year-old man at the scene, who succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Witnesses can contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.
This was the second fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Ottawa on Monday.
On Monday, a woman in her 40s died after a driver struck her and another person on Charlotte Street, between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue.
The second pedestrian was listed in serious condition in hospital.
