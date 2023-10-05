Ottawa

    • Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Little Italy on Monday

    Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

    A 39-year-old man died from his injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Little Italy.

    Ottawa police officers responded to a call in the area of Preston Street at St. Anthony Street at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday.

    Police say officers discovered a 39-year-old man at the scene, who succumbed to his injuries.

    Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Witnesses can contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.

    This was the second fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Ottawa on Monday.

    On Monday, a woman in her 40s died after a driver struck her and another person on Charlotte Street, between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue.

    The second pedestrian was listed in serious condition in hospital.

