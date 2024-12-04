Five cm of snow, cold temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday

Cold temperatures and snow amounting to five centimetres are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday.

Environment Canada calls for a high of -1 C, which feels like -10 with windchill, and periods of snow beginning this morning. Tonight, a low of -2 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are expected. The snow periods are expected to end near midnight.

On Thursday, the weather agency calls for a high of 0 C, and flurries, at times heavy, near noon then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. The anticipated local amount of snow is 2 cm. A low of -7 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries are in the forecast for the night.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of -6 C. A low of -7 C and cloudy skies are expected for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of -1 C and a low of -9 C.