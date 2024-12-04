OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Five cm of snow, cold temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday

    Light snow Ottawa fall snow flurries
    Share

    Cold temperatures and snow amounting to five centimetres are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of -1 C, which feels like -10 with windchill, and periods of snow beginning this morning. Tonight, a low of -2 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are expected. The snow periods are expected to end near midnight.

    On Thursday, the weather agency calls for a high of 0 C, and flurries, at times heavy, near noon then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. The anticipated local amount of snow is 2 cm. A low of -7 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries are in the forecast for the night.

    Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of -6 C. A low of -7 C and cloudy skies are expected for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of -1 C and a low of -9 C.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News