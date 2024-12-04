Five cm of snow, cold temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday
Cold temperatures and snow amounting to five centimetres are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday.
Environment Canada calls for a high of -1 C, which feels like -10 with windchill, and periods of snow beginning this morning. Tonight, a low of -2 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are expected. The snow periods are expected to end near midnight.
On Thursday, the weather agency calls for a high of 0 C, and flurries, at times heavy, near noon then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. The anticipated local amount of snow is 2 cm. A low of -7 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries are in the forecast for the night.
Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of -6 C. A low of -7 C and cloudy skies are expected for the night.
The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of -1 C and a low of -9 C.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa holding info session about Sprung structure at Nepean Sportsplex
-
TRAVEL ADVISORY
TRAVEL ADVISORY Winter weather travel advisory in effect as Ottawa expects first notable snowfall
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Calls for Ottawa to end Canada Post strike mount as businesses face challenges
As the Canada Post strike nears its three-week mark, stores across the country have turned to alternate measures to send products to paying customers and keep operations running smoothly.
Trump making 'joke' about Canada becoming 51st state is 'reassuring': Ambassador Hillman
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. insists it's a good sign U.S. president-elect Donald Trump feels 'comfortable' joking with Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Mexico president says Canada has a 'very serious' fentanyl problem
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.
Search extends into the night for Pennsylvania woman who may have fallen into sinkhole
A grandmother looking for her lost cat apparently fell into a sinkhole that had recently opened above an abandoned western Pennsylvania coal mine and rescuers worked late into the night Tuesday to try and find her.
From niche grocer to supermarket giant: How T&T plans to repeat success in the U.S.
Canada's biggest Asian grocery chain is expanding into the U.S., hoping to bring its patented array of food, skin care and more to a new market.
South Korea's opposition parties submit a motion to impeach President Yoon over sudden martial law
South Korea's opposition parties Wednesday submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over the shocking and short-lived martial law that drew heavily armed troops to encircle parliament before lawmakers climbed walls to re-enter the building and unanimously voted to lift his order.
Freeland says it was 'right choice' for her not to attend Mar-a-Lago dinner with Trump
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says it was 'the right choice' for her not to attend the surprise dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Friday night.
A list of mispronounced words provides a retrospective of 2024, from Kamala to Chappell
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and breakout pop star Chappell Roan were among the year's most talked-about people. Their names were also among the most mispronounced.
Quebec doctors who refuse to stay in public system for 5 years face $200K fine per day
Quebec's health minister has tabled a bill that would force new doctors trained in the province to spend the first five years of their careers working in Quebec's public health network.
Atlantic
-
Additional weather warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Thursday storm
Additional weather alerts are in place in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as an early December storm approaches the Maritimes.
-
Pressure rises on federal government to intervene in Canada Post strike
The business community is ramping up pressure on the federal government to intervene in the ongoing Canada Post strike, which is on its 20th day.
-
N.B. woman dies after hit and run in Notre-Dame: RCMP
A 40-year-old New Brunswick woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Notre-Dame, N.B.
Toronto
-
Snow in Toronto could cause messy rush-hour commute: Environment Canada
Toronto could see the first taste of winter weather this morning as a low-pressure system brings snow to the city on Wednesday morning.
-
Calls for Ottawa to end Canada Post strike mount as businesses face challenges
As the Canada Post strike nears its three-week mark, stores across the country have turned to alternate measures to send products to paying customers and keep operations running smoothly.
-
Richmond Hill jewelry store smash-and-grab caught on video, 5 suspects outstanding
Video footage has surfaced on social media of a violent daytime robbery earlier this week at a jewelry store in a Richmond Hill shopping centre.
Montreal
-
Residents blast STM over lack of proper consultation on proposed ventilation station project
Montreal's transit authority failed to properly consult with the public over its 'indefensible' plan to force an elderly couple out of their home to build a new ventilation station in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie, a commission was told Tuesday evening.
-
Quebec doctors who refuse to stay in public system for 5 years face $200K fine per day
Quebec's health minister has tabled a bill that would force new doctors trained in the province to spend the first five years of their careers working in Quebec's public health network.
-
Another vehicle set ablaze in Pointe-Claire
A second vehicle was set on fire in Pointe-Claire on Montreal's West Island.
Northern Ontario
-
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in the Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
-
School buses cancelled across the north
School buses across the north are cancelled Wednesday due to poor road conditions and snow squall warnings.
-
As propane tanks exploded, homeless Sudbury, Ont., man pulls woman from burning tent
TJ Bedggood is humble about his life-saving actions Sunday evening, when he pulled his friend from a burning tent fire as propane tanks exploded in an encampment in Sudbury.
Windsor
-
Windsor, mayor name-dropped for housing criticism
The City of Windsor and its mayor have been picked out as egregious examples of municipal housing missteps by a prominent expert in the field and author of a recent report identifying poor building performance in Ontario.
-
Leamington man facing several firearms charges
Essex County OPP have charged a 42-year-old man with firearms-related offences following the execution of a warrant in Leamington.
-
Could a co-pay model save the IB and RISE programs?
Windsor-Essex parents are proposing a co-pay model to keep the International Baccalaureate (IB) program running in the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB), but the board’s chair says it’s not feasible.
London
-
Bus cancellations and 'snow once again returning'
Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for the London region Wednesday.
-
Developers win big, planning committee agrees to maximize land for new housing in rural London
The proliferation of housing in bedroom communities around London convinced the Planning and Environment Committee to recommend adding up to 2,000 hectares of new residential land inside the Urban Growth Boundary.
-
Mayor worried about flooding following conservation dam decision
McGowan Falls might not be very large, but it is one of the most picturesque waterfalls in midwestern Ontario. But wear and tear on the associated dam from holding back frazzle ice over the past 20 years has taken its toll.
Kitchener
-
Three youths fall through ice at Cambridge pond
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a public plea after three youths fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond.
-
Blowing snow could cause problems for drivers Wednesday
More snow is headed for southwestern Ontario on Wednesday and it could reduce visibility on the roads.
-
Why Wilmot is proposing a $580 tax increase in its 2025 draft budget
The Township of Wilmot has released its 2025 draft budget which included a one-time capital infrastructure investment.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations in central Ontario
Snow squalls are forcing school transportation specialists to cancel rides in some areas.
-
Snow-clearing efforts stalled due to tractor-trailers stuck on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
-
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash on Highway 118 in Haliburton
An 87-year-old woman has died following a collision on Highway 118 in Haliburton County on Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Every Winnipeg driver pulled over during checkstop program must give breath sample: police
Every driver pulled over in Winnipeg as part of the police’s annual festive season checkstop program will have to provide a breath sample.
-
'Terrified and outraged': Winnipeg English language school to close following federal funding cuts
A school for English language learners in Winnipeg will be shutting its doors for good.
-
Pembina Trails School Division dealing with 'cyber security incident', classes continuing
People within the Pembina Trails School Division are being told to watch for any unusual activity as the division is currently dealing with a “cyber security incident.”
Calgary
-
Former Calgary Bishop Fred Henry dies aged 81
An outspoken former Calgary bishop who was outspoken on several issues such as LGBTQ policy and school HPV vaccinations has died.
-
Loved ones seek answers as Pine Creek death deemed a homicide
Calgary police say the death of a man in the community of Pine Creek last month is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Man found dead in Taradale home with high CO levels: CFD
A man was found dead in a Taradale home where emergency crews discovered high levels of carbon monoxide.
Edmonton
-
Alberta transportation minister says photo radar cuts aren't a safety risk
Alberta’s transportation minister rejects accusations a move to reduce photo radar enforcement puts lives at risk.
-
Selective federal tax break leaving some businesses feeling left out
The upcoming tax holiday announced by the federal government is leaving some businesses scrambling ahead of a busy season.
-
Ex-Elks CEO to lead provincial look into combative sports safety
Victor Cui, former president and chief executive officer of the Edmonton Elks, has been appointed to head a provincial effort to improve safety in Alberta combative sports.
Regina
-
Regulations around foreign ownership of Sask. farmland need better enforcement, auditor finds
The Provincial Auditor of Saskatchewan is recommending that the province improve its system of monitoring sales of farmland to foreign entities.
-
Weyburn RCMP respond to crash on Highway 13
A two vehicle collision resulted in a police presence on Highway 13 in southeastern Saskatchewan Tuesday night.
-
Regina Food Bank donations impacted by Canada Post strike, in person donations encouraged
The ongoing Canada Post strike has forced a number of charitable organizations to rethink their holiday donation strategies, including the Regina Food Bank.
Saskatoon
-
'Helping new entrepreneurs': Gather Local Market lets potential food businesses test out product
With seven months under their belt, Gather Local Market at River Landing continues to try new ideas to move their concept forward. The latest addition is helping small businesses get off the ground.
-
Major power outage hits much of Saskatoon's west side
A large power outage lasting several hours affected much of Saskatoon's west side and portions of the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon.
-
'That's way, way inappropriate': Saskatoon city councillor raises issue with democratic process, clerk apologizes
Before Saskatoon city council unanimously approved the budget, a fiery discussion about the democratic process dominated chambers.
Vancouver
-
Trump's apparent joke about Canada becoming 51st state draws range of reaction in B.C.
Revelations about a cheeky comment during a dinner meeting at president-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort between Trump and Prime Justin Minister Trudeau last week are creating waves.
-
'I leave my limitations behind': Patients react to new program on G.F. Strong's 75th anniversary
G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre in Vancouver celebrated its 75th anniversary on Tuesday.
-
B.C. police failing to enforce 'restraining orders' too often, report finds
Inconsistent policework is leaving too many B.C. women vulnerable as they attempt to flee from intimate-partner violence, according to a new report highlighting a range of issues plaguing the province’s system of protection orders and peace bonds.
Vancouver Island
-
Longest continually run Chinese business in North America gets a new owner, preserving bragging rights
In the oldest Chinatown in the entire country sits Loy Sing, a business that holds the title of longest continually run Chinese business in North America. It has now been in operation for 136 years and counting.
-
Trump's apparent joke about Canada becoming 51st state draws range of reaction in B.C.
Revelations about a cheeky comment during a dinner meeting at president-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort between Trump and Prime Justin Minister Trudeau last week are creating waves.
-
Giving Tuesday campaign targets support for Victoria health centre
A Greater Victoria non-profit has launched a $1.5-million fundraising campaign to build a health centre on the main floor of its Crosstown development.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.