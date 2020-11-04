OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a 42-year-old man is facing charges after being caught in the act of a break-and-enter in downtown Ottawa overnight.

A frontline patrol officer doing proactive checks discovered the main entrance door to a business in the 300 block of Rideau Street had been broken.

Police say when the officer stopped to investigate, they located and arrested a man inside who was holding merchandise in shopping baskets and reusable shopping bags.

Jose Desousa of Ottawa is charged with commercial breaking and entering to commit theft, breach of an undertaking and mischief under $5,000.