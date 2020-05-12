OTTAWA -- It’s the coldest May 12 in Ottawa history, and the forecast is calling for another frosty night in the capital.

Environment Canada says the temperature dipped to -4.6C at the Ottawa Airport Tuesday morning, setting a record for coldest May 12.

The previous record at the Ottawa Airport was -1.7C set back in 1940. An old weather station recorded a temperature of -2.8C back in 1907.

Petawawa also set a record for coldest May 12, with a temperature of -6.3C recorded early this morning. The previous record was -3.6C set back in 2005.

It’s the second cold weather record set in Ottawa this week. Saturday’s low of -3.3C set a record for coldest May 9 in Ottawa history.

A Frost Advisory remains in effect for Ottawa, with record low temperatures in the forecast.

The forecast calls for a low of -4C overnight, which would set a record for coldest May 13 in Ottawa history. The record is -1.1C, set back in 1949.

Environment Canada says a mass of Arctic air has parked itself over Ottawa and eastern Ontario, bringing below seasonal temperatures. Normal temperatures for mid-May are a high of 19C and a low of 8C.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the next five days:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening. Low -4C.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 14C

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness. High 15C

Friday. Periods of rain. High 21C

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22C

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 20C