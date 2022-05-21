Partial service restored on Ottawa LRT

OC Transpo says partial service has been restored on the O-Train Line 1 LRT.

The O-Train was knocked offline due to power outages caused by a severe thunderstorm that moved across Ottawa.

The storm brought heavy rains and very powerful winds, with a wind gust of up to 120 km/h recorded at one point in the afternoon.

Transit services general manager Renée Amilcar said the O-Train draws from electrical sources from across the city, but as the storm blew through, more than 100,000 Hydro Ottawa customers lost power due to the storm.

Service was restored between Blair and Hurdman stations just after 9 p.m. Transit riders going from Hurdman to Tunney's Pasture will be taking R1 buses.

OC Transpo's website was also knocked offline Saturday.

Amilcar said OC Transpo is working with the city to restore service to the O-Train as quickly as possible.