The Parkdale Food Centre has appealed for help to find out who slashed the tires on its “Reverse Food Truck” and several local businesses have stepped up to help.

WOW!! #Ottawa has stepped up #neighbourtoneighbour Thanks to many generous donations and a discount from @frisbytire the van has new tires!! — Parkdale Food Centre (@ParkdaleFood) January 17, 2018

The centre says volunteers discovered all four tires on the truck were slashed Tuesday morning. It happened sometime between Saturday afternoon and Tuesday morning when volunteers went to use the vehicle.

Nothing was stolen from inside the van and repairs are expected to cost them $650.

Donations were made to the Parkdale Food Centre through its website and by some businesses in the Hintonburg area.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Parkdale Food Centre.