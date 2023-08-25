Paramedic assessment centres becoming a defector doctor's office in Renfrew County
New healthcare assessment centres run by paramedics in Renfrew County are filling gaps in the healthcare system for residents without a family doctor.
Renfrew County's Virtual Triage and Assessment Centres (RC VTAC) started as temporary COVID clinics during the pandemic and evolved into treatment centres.
Now there are three permanent VTAC sites across Renfrew County, seeing dozens of patients a day who do not have a family doctor or cannot access one.
"So we're actually setting them up to run very similar to a doctor's office," Stuart Theron, paramedic lead for Renfrew VTAC, said.
He says patients make appointments to come in for basic needs they would normally call a family doctor for.
"Generally, if they're worried they might have an ear infection or strep or sore throat, if they're having similar to flu-like symptoms, a cold that just is lingering."
The newest site opened last month in Arnprior, and is open Tuesdays and Thursdays.
There is also a site in Renfrew open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. A third location in Pembroke is open five days a week.
The county says the assessment centres receive approximately 5,000 calls a month across the three sites and books roughly 3,500 appointments.
"Every appointment is about 20 minutes and I'd say about 80 per cent of the appointments are filled right now," Theron said.
"Many people that I speak to, they're booking within 15 minutes. So it's more about how soon can they come in, but generally, it's at least the day of."
Roughly, one third of Renfrew County's population is without a family doctor.
"Certainly with almost 30,000 people who don't have a family doctor in Renfrew County, VTAC has become an opportunity for them to turn towards the healthcare system in ways that would have required them to call 911 or go to the emergency department," Renfrew County Chief paramedic Mike Nolan said.
Douglas resident Katie Stewart booked an appointment at the Renfrew VTAC site on Friday due to ear pain.
"If I sat in emerge, you'd be there for at least four hours in Renfrew," she told CTV News.
"And three to four weeks to get into your family doctor. By that point it's kind of too far for an ear infection."
If needed, family physicians can also video call into appointments to diagnose patients and make prescriptions. In-person physician appointments are also available Saturdays in Arnprior and Pembroke.
Renfrew County's Virtual Triage and Assessment Centres can be contacted at 1-844-727-6404.
