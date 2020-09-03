OTTAWA -- "Papa" crossed the finish line at CHEO after walking 125 kilometres from the Ottawa Valley and raising $105,000 to support the kids at the hospital.

Russell MacKay arrived at CHEO Thursday afternoon after walking from Beachburg to the hospital on Smyth Road.

MacKay started his "Papa Walks 4 Kids" march on Aug. 24 with the goal of arriving at CHEO by Sept. 3.

82-year-old Russell Mackay aka Papa has arrived at CHEO, completing his 125km journey! Tune in tonight to find out how much he raised. @ctvottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/l8wuoxeA5r — Jeremie Charron (@JCharronCTV) September 3, 2020

The 82-year-old is diabetic and legally blind. He walks every day to keep his diabetes in check. He told CTV News Ottawa at the start of his walk that he was inspired to help the kids at CHEO after visiting the hospital for an eye specialist appointment.

"There was a little boy, and the father and the mother were there, and the little boy said 'daddy, don't leave me, don't leave me,'" said MacKay.

"Well I'm kind of close to kids. We got great grandchildren and that hit me, like tears coming in my eyes because I thought that little fella you know."

MacKay's goal was to raise $25,000 for CHEO. When he arrived at CHEO Thursday afternoon, more than $105,000 had been donated.

Drumroll, please! #PapaWalks4Kids has raised an awe-inspiring $105,200 for #CHEO kids! Wow. We are blown away. Think it’s safe to say that Papa definitely walks the walk! We are so moved. #hero4CHEO pic.twitter.com/zsHLimfQHR — CHEO Ottawa (@CHEO) September 3, 2020

You can still donate to "Papa Walks 4 Kids" through the CHEO Foundation website.