Outdoor hockey tournament in Calabogie, Ont. looking to surpass $50k fundraising mark
The Raise The Roof outdoor hockey tournament in Calabogie, Ont. has become a tradition in the Ottawa Valley.
The 6th annual tournament aims to raise money for community recreation improvements in Calabogie, while also bringing some former professional hockey players to the valley's ice pad.
"The main goal for this weekend is to raise money for rink improvements and paying off this wonderful roof that we've had put up," said Dan Charbonneau, the organizer and founder of the Raise The Roof tournament.
In its previous five iterations, the tournament has raised more than $45,000 to help make additions such as new lighting and a sound system.
"We're expecting to raise over $20,000," said Charbonneau.
"Our game plan is to donate right back into community recreation, minor hockey programs and rink improvements."
The tournament's contributions back into the community stretch beyond hockey season as well.
"It does help the municipal budget," said Greater Madawaska Mayor Rob Weir.
"It allows for (other) things, like this year we're putting in new bleachers for the baseball diamond. Without these types of events, we would not be able to do it. We just wouldn't be able to budget for it."
Working as a member of the Ottawa Senators organization, Charbonneau has also been able to assemble a roster of former professional hockey players to add to the allure of playing in the tournament.
Charbonneau says this year's event features 20 ex-pro players across multiple teams, headlined by Senators alumni Chris Neil, who has become a regular participant in the event.
"How many people can say they played NHLer's in their hometown and on the same sheet of ice, so that's kind of nice," said Curtis LeClaire, the event's co-chair.
"The community does a great job to support it and bringing everything together to raise money," said Kelly Summers, a 2014 draft pick of the Ottawa Senators.
"Hopefully it goes on for another 50 years here, and you never know what's next. Maybe there will be glass on the boards next time we're here."
Installing glass is Charbonneau's next goal for the outdoor rink, which would replace the chain link fence currently surrounding the ice.
Tournament organization takes a lot of time and effort, and Charbonneau says it is love for his community that motivates him to continue.
"Growing up and playing on this rink was something really special to me and to be able to see what we've been able to put together out here is special," he said.
"Proud is what you say about where you're from, and I couldn't be more proud to be from Calabogie."
