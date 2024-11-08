'There was no real threat': OPP investigate bomb threat to elementary school in eastern Ontario
A potential bomb threat against an elementary school in eastern Ontario has been deemed unfounded, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
The investigation started by the Gananoque Police Service (GPS) Thursday after police received a report alleging a youth had indicated they were aware of a threat directed toward the Thousand Islands Elementary School (TIES) during a dispute involving other youth individuals, police say.
That was when TIES and Gananoque Intermediate Secondary School were placed under a Hold-and-Secure procedure, as a precautionary measure.
The OPP and Gananoque Police determined that "there was no real threat," noting that it “had been a miscommunication."
Police take all threats seriously.
The OPP is reminding people of the importance of words, noting that some words can have serious implications.
CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) for a comment.
