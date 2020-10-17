GATINEAU, QC. -- The Quebec government reported another 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region of the province on Saturday, putting the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic at more than 2,000.

There have been 2,008 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region since the pandemic began. The majority of cases have been reported in Gatineau.

Of the 18 regions in Quebec, the Outaouais ranks 10th for total number of cases. Montreal leads Quebec, with 38,968 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the province began tracking cases. There have been 92,297 cases provincewide as of Saturday's update.

Gatineau and the MRC des Collines de l'Ouaouais are in Quebec's maximum "Level 4" or "red zone" alert level, which prohibits private gatherings, and requires the closure of indoor dining, bars, casinos and gyms. Residents of these areas are asked not to travel outside the region or outside of Quebec, if at all possible.

There have been 34 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Outaouais region.