

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Hydro Ottawa is working to restore power to thousands of customers in the west end.

Power went out at around 7:05 a.m. Monday to nearly 40,000 customers.

Hydro Ottawa said the cause of the outage was equipment related.

Hydro One said their an outage on their transmission system that feeds into Hydro Ottawa's grid was to blame.

We are experiencing an outage on our transmission system affecting @hydroottawa. Crews are on-site at our Nepean TS investigating and we will provide an update as more information becomes available. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/Ec0q8jVn1C — Hydro One (@HydroOne) April 15, 2019

By 8:30 a.m., power had been restored to about 20,000 customers, leaving roughly 19,000 still waiting to have their power restored.

Despite the outages, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board announced that schools remain open.

The estimated restoration time listed by Hydro Ottawa’s outage map is 7:30 p.m. for most affected areas, but the utility said on Twitter most customers should expect power to be restored by 9:00 a.m.