Current conditions and forecast
Environment Canada watches and warnings
Interactive traffic map: Plan your route
School bus cancellations and school closures
Advertisement
A staff member prepares the patio for Friday's reopening at a downtown Ottawa pub, as Ontario prepares to enter the first phase of its reopening plan amidst the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA -- It will be a sunny and hot Saturday in Ottawa as people seek out patios or line-up to get back into long-shuttered stores.
You'll want to put on some sunscreen if you're lining up today, with a UV index of 9, or very high in the forecast.
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 28 C on Saturday with almost no clouds through much of the day.
Ontario entered Step 1 of the government's Roadmap to Reopen plan at 12:01 a.m. Friday, which allows for patio dining to resume and in-person shopping at many retail stores with limited capacity.
By the evening and overnight, expect a partly cloudy sky with a low of 13 C.
Sunday is looking a bit cloudier. A high of 27 C is in the forecast and there's a low chance of some scattered showers on Sunday.
More clouds move in Monday, bringing a good chance of showers throughout the day, with a high of 25 C.
Sunshine returns on Tuesday, with a forecast high of 23 C.