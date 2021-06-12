OTTAWA -- It will be a sunny and hot Saturday in Ottawa as people seek out patios or line-up to get back into long-shuttered stores.

You'll want to put on some sunscreen if you're lining up today, with a UV index of 9, or very high in the forecast.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 28 C on Saturday with almost no clouds through much of the day.

Ontario entered Step 1 of the government's Roadmap to Reopen plan at 12:01 a.m. Friday, which allows for patio dining to resume and in-person shopping at many retail stores with limited capacity.

By the evening and overnight, expect a partly cloudy sky with a low of 13 C.

Sunday is looking a bit cloudier. A high of 27 C is in the forecast and there's a low chance of some scattered showers on Sunday.

More clouds move in Monday, bringing a good chance of showers throughout the day, with a high of 25 C.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday, with a forecast high of 23 C.