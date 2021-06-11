OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the weekend of June 11-13.

COOL OFF

Splash pads are open in Ottawa, while beaches are open in Gatineau.

Here's a look at places you can beat the heat this weekend.

For a list of Ottawa's splash pads open, visit Ottawa.ca.

Gatineau's beaches at Parc du Lac-Beauchamp, Parc Mousssette and Parc des Cedres are open Saturday and Sunday, with lifeguards on duty.

Health officials in Ontario and Quebec recommend residents avoid non-essential interprovincial travel.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE EXPERIENCE

The Drive-In Movie Experience is available at RCGT Park on Coventry Road.

Here is a look at this weekend's movies

Friday: Bridesmaids

Saturday: Jurassic World

Sunday: Get Out

For more information, visit https://www.thedriveinottawa.ca/movies

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE AT THE PORT ELMSLEY DRIVE-IN

The Port Elmsley Drive-In will show Florida Georgia Line, with special guests Nelly and Chase Rice Saturday night.

The show begins at 9 p.m.

For online ticketing information, visit http://www.portelmsleydrivein.com/index.html

SUMMER SOLSTICE FESTIVAL

The Summer Solstice Festival continues all month online.

For a list of events, visit https://summersolsticefestivals.ca/

NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS

The National Capital Commission is opening the parkways for active transportation every weekend until October.

Cyclists, runners, walkers and other active transportation users can use the parkways on Saturdays and Sundays.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

You can go for a physical distancing hike in the Greenbelt and Gatineau Park this weekend.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

PARKWAYS FOR PEOPLE

The National Capital Commission is opening up Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation this spring and summer.

A 2.4 km stretch of the parkway from Fifth Avenue to Somerset Street will be closed to vehicles daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

RIDEAU CANAL

The Rideau Canal is open from Ottawa to Kingston.

All lock stations along the Rideau Canal are open daily.

For more information, visit www.pc.gc.ca/Rideau

In order to keep both visitors and staff safe, please be reminded to wear masks during service. pic.twitter.com/fsT914aFzw — Rideau Canal (@RideauCanalNHS) June 6, 2021

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open this weekend.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open on Sundays at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

Visit the market between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawafarmersmarket.ca/barrhaven-market/

CARP MARKET

The Carp Farmers Market is open at the fair grounds in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

Discover Canada's wildlife along a 12 kilometre long safari, seeing elk, bison, wolves, bears and foxes. Parc Omega also has a wolf observatory.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY

The Canadian Museum of History is open Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Don't miss the new exhibit, Queens of Egypt.

For more information, including tickets, visit www.historymuseum.ca