OTTAWA -- You can expect a bright, sunny, summer Saturday, with an above average high and a bit of humidity today.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa calls for sunshine and a high of 29°C on Saturday, with a humidex of 33 and a UV index of 9, or very high.

The average high for this time if year is around 26°C.

Overnight, the sky should remain clear with a low of 16°C.

On Sunday, a sun/cloud mix with a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high is 25°C, with a humidex of 33.

Monday is also looking partly cloudy and partly sunny, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The high is 29°C.

A 60 per cent chance of showers is in the forecast for Tuesday.