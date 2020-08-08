Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Bright, sunny Saturday, with a bit of humidity
Published Saturday, August 8, 2020 7:14AM EDT
OTTAWA -- You can expect a bright, sunny, summer Saturday, with an above average high and a bit of humidity today.
Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa calls for sunshine and a high of 29°C on Saturday, with a humidex of 33 and a UV index of 9, or very high.
The average high for this time if year is around 26°C.
Overnight, the sky should remain clear with a low of 16°C.
On Sunday, a sun/cloud mix with a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high is 25°C, with a humidex of 33.
Monday is also looking partly cloudy and partly sunny, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The high is 29°C.
A 60 per cent chance of showers is in the forecast for Tuesday.