Ottawa weather: Above seasonal temperatures and sun on Wednesday
Published Wednesday, October 20, 2021 7:41AM EDT
A look at the fall colours at Huron Lookout in Gatineau Park. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Expect warm and beautiful weather in Ottawa today and temperatures may even break a record.
Environment Canada’s forecast for the capital calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20 C. The record temperature is 22.4 C and was recorded in 1995.
Clouds will roll in tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers and an overnight low of 9 C.
Expect periods of rain throughout the day tomorrow and a high of 15 C.
Temperatures drop on Friday – a high of only 7 C and a low of -1 C overnight. Clouds are expected throughout the day.