OTTAWA -- Expect warm and beautiful weather in Ottawa today and temperatures may even break a record.

Environment Canada’s forecast for the capital calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20 C. The record temperature is 22.4 C and was recorded in 1995.

Clouds will roll in tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers and an overnight low of 9 C.

Expect periods of rain throughout the day tomorrow and a high of 15 C.

Temperatures drop on Friday – a high of only 7 C and a low of -1 C overnight. Clouds are expected throughout the day.