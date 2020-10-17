OTTAWA -- The forecast for Saturday, Oct. 17 is shaping up to be a pleasant one.

Environment Canada is predicting a mainly sunny day with a high of 13°C in the afternoon, which is right in line with seasonal norms.

The morning may have a few fog patches in parts of the region, but those should dissipate by the time the sun rises.

Clouds are expected to move in by the evening hours and overnight. The nighttime low is 4°C.

Sunday's outlook is cloudy with a high of 12°C.

On Monday, expect more clouds and a high of 11°C with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Tuesday and Wednesday are also looking cloudy with showers, and with highs of 11°C.