OTTAWA -- Halloween and fall activities dominate the weekend calendar.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do with the family this weekend in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Fall Rhapsody

The fall colours are on display in Ottawa and Gatineau.

The National Capital Commission's Fall Rhapsody invites you to see the colours in Gatineau Park, along the Rideau Canal and Ottawa River and across the Greenbelt. The NCC is encouraging people to checkout the colours in places besides Gatineau Park.

Every day, motor vehicles are permitted on parkways in Gatineau Park from 12 p.m. until approximately 30 minutes after sunset.

The Fall Rhapsody shuttle bus is not running this year from Ottawa and Gatineau to Gatineau Park due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

For more information, visit, ncc-ccn.gc.ca

The Sawmill at Lansdowne

Experience a fright at an all-new site.

The Sawmill at Lansdowne is a new, haunted attraction produced by Saunders Farm that combines both indoor and open-air elements as you tour the wreckage from the demolition of TD Place's south-side stands.

The Sawmill runs nightly from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31.

For tickets, visit tdplace.ca

Fright Fest and Haunting Season at Saunders Farm

Saunders Farm is hosting Halloween and fall activities for the whole family.

Visit the monsters and ghouls for fall family fun from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, and then 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for a more fright-tastic experience.

Saunders Farm is also hosting campfire nights.

For more information on the Haunting Season and FrightFest, visit saundersfarm.com

Pumpkinferno

More than 7,000 handcrafted glowing pumpkins are on display at the Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Pumpkinferno continues until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit www.pumpkinferno.com

Fort Fright Terror

Fort Fright has returned to Fort Henry in Kingston this fall

For tickets, visit fortfright.com

Haunted Drive at Wesley Clover Parks

Check out "Deadwood" – the Haunted Drive at Wesley Clover Parks.

Deadwood continues nightly until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit deadwoodottawa.ca

The Drive In

The Drive In at Wesley Clover Parks is showing four movies this weekend.

Friday: Goldfinger

Saturday: Captain America – The Winter Soldier

Sunday: Hocus Pocus (day spook)

Sunday: Friday the 13th (1980) (Sunday scaries)

For more information, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca

The Festival of Small Halls

The Festival of Small Halls continues this weekend.

Health guidelines will restrict audiences to a maximum of 50 people

This weekend, the Festival of Small Halls is at the Seeley's Bay Community Hall, featuring:

Oct. 16-17: The Abrams and Devin Cuddy with special guest Johnny Shay.

For more information, visit www.thefestivalofsmallhalls.com

Marvest

This year's Marvest concert series brings CityFolk musicians into the comfort of your own home.

Marvest represents the diverse and vibrant community of local musicians in Ottawa.

For information on the Marvest line-up, visit https://cityfolkfestival.com/marvest

Prismatica on Sparks Street

Sparks Street is lit up with a kaleidoscope of vibrant colours this weekend.

The art and light installation, Prismatica, will be reflecting all the colours in the visible spectrum.

Checkout Prismatica until Oct. 25.

Historic cemetery tours at Billings Estate National Historic Site

The Billings Estate National Historic Site invites you to experience a unique historical tour of the Settler's Cemetery and the Billings Estate grounds at dusk.

The one-hour guided tour will take you beyond the walls of a typical visit to the museum and offer a glimpse of life and loss in 19th century Ottawa.

The cost is $15.25 per person.

For more information, call 613-580-2088.

Pumpkin season in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

Abby Hill Farms - www.abbyhillfarms.com

Avonmore Berry Farm – www.avonmoreberryfarm.wordpress.com

Cannamore Orchard – www.cannamoreorchard.com

Fallowfield Tree Farm - www.ottawatreefarm.com

Ferne l'Artisan (Pick-your-own pumpkins, pre-picked apples and mini-donuts available) – www.fermelartisan.ca

Millers' Farm, Market & Garden Centre– https://www.millersfarmandmarket.ca/

Ouimet Farms - ouimetfarms.com

Proulx Farm - proulxfarm.com

Saunders Farm - saundersfarm.com

The Log Farm

The Log Farm on Cedarview Road has fabulous fun for the whole family.

Visit www.thelogfarm.com for details.

Acres of Terror

Cannamore Orchard in Chrysler presents "Acres of Terror."

Checkout activities for all ages, including a Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and a Maze.

For more information, visit www.cannamoreorchard.com

Pumpkin Festival at Proulx Farm

Proulx Farm in Cumberland presents Pumpkin Festival

Enjoy wagon rides, petting zoo, corn maze, play structures and more.

Visit proulxfarm.com for details

Ouimet Farms Adventure

Ouimet Farms Adventure in Vankleek Hill is open Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit ouimetfarms.com

Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston

The Haunted Walk presents new Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston. The Bubble Tours are billed as a safe and fun way to enjoy some fresh air and hear great ghost stories.

In Ottawa, the tours are a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa and Haunted Ottawa Jail Tour. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

In Kingston, enjoy a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Kingston and Ghosts of Fort Henry. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages

The Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit, "Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages" continues until Jan. 3.

Explore the power of ice and cold in sharing the world we live in today.

This world premiere exhibition features more than 120 real specimens, amazing models and artifacts. Journey across more than 80,000 years of Earth's history.

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Aviation and Spaced Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canadian Museum of History is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ottawa Farmers Markets