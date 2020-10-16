Advertisement
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 16-18
A man wears a mask as he shops in the Glebe community of Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Halloween and fall activities dominate the weekend calendar.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do with the family this weekend in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
Fall Rhapsody
The fall colours are on display in Ottawa and Gatineau.
The National Capital Commission's Fall Rhapsody invites you to see the colours in Gatineau Park, along the Rideau Canal and Ottawa River and across the Greenbelt. The NCC is encouraging people to checkout the colours in places besides Gatineau Park.
Every day, motor vehicles are permitted on parkways in Gatineau Park from 12 p.m. until approximately 30 minutes after sunset.
The Fall Rhapsody shuttle bus is not running this year from Ottawa and Gatineau to Gatineau Park due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
For more information, visit, ncc-ccn.gc.ca
The Sawmill at Lansdowne
Experience a fright at an all-new site.
The Sawmill at Lansdowne is a new, haunted attraction produced by Saunders Farm that combines both indoor and open-air elements as you tour the wreckage from the demolition of TD Place's south-side stands.
The Sawmill runs nightly from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31.
For tickets, visit tdplace.ca
Fright Fest and Haunting Season at Saunders Farm
Saunders Farm is hosting Halloween and fall activities for the whole family.
Visit the monsters and ghouls for fall family fun from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, and then 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for a more fright-tastic experience.
Saunders Farm is also hosting campfire nights.
For more information on the Haunting Season and FrightFest, visit saundersfarm.com
Pumpkinferno
More than 7,000 handcrafted glowing pumpkins are on display at the Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.
Pumpkinferno continues until Oct. 31.
For more information, visit www.pumpkinferno.com
Fort Fright Terror
Fort Fright has returned to Fort Henry in Kingston this fall
For tickets, visit fortfright.com
Haunted Drive at Wesley Clover Parks
Check out "Deadwood" – the Haunted Drive at Wesley Clover Parks.
Deadwood continues nightly until Oct. 31.
For more information, visit deadwoodottawa.ca
The Drive In
The Drive In at Wesley Clover Parks is showing four movies this weekend.
Friday: Goldfinger
Saturday: Captain America – The Winter Soldier
Sunday: Hocus Pocus (day spook)
Sunday: Friday the 13th (1980) (Sunday scaries)
For more information, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca
The Festival of Small Halls
The Festival of Small Halls continues this weekend.
Health guidelines will restrict audiences to a maximum of 50 people
This weekend, the Festival of Small Halls is at the Seeley's Bay Community Hall, featuring:
Oct. 16-17: The Abrams and Devin Cuddy with special guest Johnny Shay.
For more information, visit www.thefestivalofsmallhalls.com
Marvest
This year's Marvest concert series brings CityFolk musicians into the comfort of your own home.
Marvest represents the diverse and vibrant community of local musicians in Ottawa.
For information on the Marvest line-up, visit https://cityfolkfestival.com/marvest
Prismatica on Sparks Street
Sparks Street is lit up with a kaleidoscope of vibrant colours this weekend.
The art and light installation, Prismatica, will be reflecting all the colours in the visible spectrum.
Checkout Prismatica until Oct. 25.
Historic cemetery tours at Billings Estate National Historic Site
The Billings Estate National Historic Site invites you to experience a unique historical tour of the Settler's Cemetery and the Billings Estate grounds at dusk.
The one-hour guided tour will take you beyond the walls of a typical visit to the museum and offer a glimpse of life and loss in 19th century Ottawa.
The cost is $15.25 per person.
For more information, call 613-580-2088.
Pumpkin season in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Abby Hill Farms - www.abbyhillfarms.com
Avonmore Berry Farm – www.avonmoreberryfarm.wordpress.com
Cannamore Orchard – www.cannamoreorchard.com
Fallowfield Tree Farm - www.ottawatreefarm.com
Ferne l'Artisan (Pick-your-own pumpkins, pre-picked apples and mini-donuts available) – www.fermelartisan.ca
Millers' Farm, Market & Garden Centre– https://www.millersfarmandmarket.ca/
Ouimet Farms - ouimetfarms.com
Proulx Farm - proulxfarm.com
Saunders Farm - saundersfarm.com
The Log Farm
The Log Farm on Cedarview Road has fabulous fun for the whole family.
Visit www.thelogfarm.com for details.
Acres of Terror
Cannamore Orchard in Chrysler presents "Acres of Terror."
Checkout activities for all ages, including a Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and a Maze.
For more information, visit www.cannamoreorchard.com
Pumpkin Festival at Proulx Farm
Proulx Farm in Cumberland presents Pumpkin Festival
Enjoy wagon rides, petting zoo, corn maze, play structures and more.
Visit proulxfarm.com for details
Ouimet Farms Adventure
Ouimet Farms Adventure in Vankleek Hill is open Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information, visit ouimetfarms.com
Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston
The Haunted Walk presents new Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston. The Bubble Tours are billed as a safe and fun way to enjoy some fresh air and hear great ghost stories.
In Ottawa, the tours are a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa and Haunted Ottawa Jail Tour. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com
In Kingston, enjoy a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Kingston and Ghosts of Fort Henry. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com
Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages
The Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit, "Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages" continues until Jan. 3.
Explore the power of ice and cold in sharing the world we live in today.
This world premiere exhibition features more than 120 real specimens, amazing models and artifacts. Journey across more than 80,000 years of Earth's history.
Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau
- The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Canada Aviation and Spaced Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Canadian Museum of History is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- The Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Ottawa Farmers Markets
- The Lansdowne Market is open on Sundays
- The ByWard Market vendors are open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Parkdale Market is open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Carp Farmers Market is open on Saturdays
- The Westboro Market is open on Saturdays