Councillor candidates in Alta Vista
Jean Cloutier (Incumbent)
- Top Priority: Improving the state of our roads, parks and recreational facilities, and improving connectivity are top priorities for Alta Vista. This includes building a pedestrian overpass from the Ottawa Train Yards to the future Tremblay LRT station and adding to the pedestrian and cycling networks throughout the ward.
- Hidden gem in your ward: Alta Vista's hidden gem is the Billings Estate Museum. As a national historic site and heritage museum, it is filled with a collection of thousands of artifacts in the former home of one of the region's earliest settlers: Bradish Billings. The museum tells the story of early Alta Vista, and early Ottawa and how we came to be. Billings Estate hosts many great events and activities all year round. With an abundance of green space, it is a beautiful place to enjoy with family while exploring a piece of our heritage.
Clinton Cowan
(No website information)
(No response from candidate)
Kevin Kit
- Top Priority: Alta Vista’s next City Councillor must represent residents from every corner of the ward and encourage all viewpoints and opinions to be shared and considered. I have embodied these attributes as a community association president and I will continue this approach as Alta Vista’s City Councillor. Developed by listening to residents from across the ward, my Alta Vista Action Plan addresses priorities including: Reducing speeding on streets, Addressing aging infrastructure, Ensuring community voices are heard on development, Strengthening crime prevention, Increasing affordable housing, Taking real action on climate change
- Hidden gem in your ward: One of my favorite spots in Alta Vista is on the former grounds of the Rideau Veterans Home that was built in 1946 and is located just off of Smyth Road. There is a small park to commemorate the site along with a 300-year old Burr Oak that is the centerpiece of the small outdoor space. I have visited there to read a book, listen to the wind blow and watch the first snowflakes of winter. It is truly a magnificent little gem to visit by yourself, or with a friend or loved one.
Reylene Lang-Dion
- Top Priority: By far the biggest concern from residents is our roads. This includes implementing the basics: working with the city and transportation/road teams to implement efficient timelines for snow removal and pothole repair; making sure that Alta Vista ward no longer remains the ward with the highest number of pothole issues in Ottawa; using smart, efficient, practical and evidence-based traffic calming measures to reduce speeding in our neighbourhoods; ensuring safer roads for cyclists that make sense; identifying trouble spots and apply proven and cost-effective measures to manage traffic and speeds in those locations; and, improving how we identify and determine where to increase the number of crosswalk guards near schools and modify the traffic light systems near seniors residences to allow for slightly longer pedestrian signals for so that seniors can cross streets safely.
- Hidden gem in your ward: The hidden gem is the ward itself! It`s an area that is often overlooked. There are so many aspects of the Ward that I love and they are the reason why I have lived here for over 20 years. Once a suburb of the inner city, Alta Vista is now part of the central urban core. When my husband and I were ready to buy a house, we chose Alta Vista because of its closeness to the downtown core and its affordability. The green spaces were magnificent, the bike paths and parks were plenty, and there were many services in the nearby areas. Today, I love the same things, but more-so our neighbours and the people we have met over the past 20 years have been wonderful and kind. I love the diversity and the fact that people have a generosity to help each other that is inspirational. As much as I love Alta Vista, I know we can make it even better by working together on issues like road safety for pedestrians, seniors and cyclists to ensuring our infrastructure is good enough to meet future demands.
Mike McHarg
(No response from candidate)
John Redins
- Top Priority: My top priority if I'm elected as councillor is to start lobbying my fellow councillor's and direct staff to develop a Made in Ottawa solution for Housing Issues with inclusionary zoning, protecting citizens from evictions of neglect and a Landlord Registry
- Hidden gem in your ward:My favourite gem of Alta Vista is the people--many different cultures and languages makes our community unique