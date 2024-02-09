Ottawa Valley foodies preparing for Super Bowl feasts

As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers get set to square off on Sunday, millions of football fans are gathering supplies and creating menus for the feast that accompanies the big game.

According to numerator.com, three out of five people say they are planning to watch the Super Bowl and a majority plan to do it at home.

Chips are the snack of choice for 75 per cent of viewers, followed by dips (67 per cent), pizza (47 per cent), chicken wings (42 per cent) and nachos (22 per cent).

At Joe's Family Pizzeria in Pembroke, Ont., owner Joe Ward is putting his game-face on in anticipation for Sunday's orders.

"Usually on a Super Bowl Sunday, your sales double," he told CTV News.

For Ward, the star of the show that will score major points at any Super Bowl party this weekend is his 30-inch pizza.

"It's [the size of] six large pizzas. It's about 20 pounds. We cut it into 24 slices. So it's a good centerpiece for a party if you're having other appetizers around it. It's a really cool thing. 15-inch long slices, people really enjoy it," he said.

With Super Bowl LVIII being held in Las Vegas, even those watching at home may have to become big spenders in order to host.

Tortillas chips have seen an increase of more than 38 per cent in price this year compared to last. Other popular items such as Queso dip (18.75 per cent) and party sized potato chips (5.6 per cent) have also seen price increases.

That may cause some to consider dining out for the big game.

"We're not completely full yet, so there's still some room," says Pheasant Rushton, co-owner of Fitzy's Sports Bar in Pembroke.

"We've got some great deals going on. We've got some wings and beer for $15. We've got a game day platter for $24. We've had a lot of interest, so we're just looking forward to a great party."

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers, who are looking to win their first Super Bowl since 1995.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. EST. The game can be watched on CTV and TSN.