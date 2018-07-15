Ottawa under a heat warning
Dr. Robert Strang gives advice on how to stay cool and avoid the major health issues that can be caused by overexposure to heat and sun.
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, July 15, 2018 3:33PM EDT
Another heat warning is in effect for Ottawa.
Environment Canada issues the warning when the temperature is expected to exceed 31°C during the daytime and the nighttime temperature will not be cooler than 20 C or a humidex of 40 C is forecast for two consecutive days.
Temperatures in Ottawa are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex on Monday before cooling off Tuesday morning.
"For seniors, people with mental health issues and people who may have mobility issues and are not easily able to get somewhere cool, the two day heat wave can put them at risk if they are not taking proper precautions," said Martha Robinson with Ottawa Public Health.
Public health is urging residents to keep a close eye on members on older adults, infants and other members of vulnerable populations who do not cope with the heat as well.
"Making sure they are drinking enough water and making sure they are wearing clothing that is not keeping the heat in," Robinson said.
Ottawa Public Health has these tips:
- Stay connected with people in your community who have a difficult time coping with hot weather and those who live alone and check on them regularly.
- Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, preferably water and limit or avoid caffeine and alcohol.
- Avoid strenuous outdoor physical activity.
- Limit or avoid direct exposure to the sun and wear a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and SPF lip balm. Dress in light and loose fitting clothing.
- Look for shade or a cool shelter in an air-conditioned location such as a shopping mall, cinema, library or community centre.
- If taking part in Canada Day celebrations, especially where large crowds are expected, please limit your exposure by planning where to seek shelter from the heat.
- Never leave children, the elderly or pets unattended in a car, even with the windows open.
- Take frequent cool showers or baths. If you cannot shower or bath easily, sponge often with cool wet towels. Focus on cooling the back of the neck, under the arms and groin area. Soak feet and hands in a basin of cool water.