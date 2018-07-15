

Another heat warning is in effect for Ottawa.

Environment Canada issues the warning when the temperature is expected to exceed 31°C during the daytime and the nighttime temperature will not be cooler than 20 C or a humidex of 40 C is forecast for two consecutive days.

Temperatures in Ottawa are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex on Monday before cooling off Tuesday morning.

"For seniors, people with mental health issues and people who may have mobility issues and are not easily able to get somewhere cool, the two day heat wave can put them at risk if they are not taking proper precautions," said Martha Robinson with Ottawa Public Health.

Public health is urging residents to keep a close eye on members on older adults, infants and other members of vulnerable populations who do not cope with the heat as well.

"Making sure they are drinking enough water and making sure they are wearing clothing that is not keeping the heat in," Robinson said.

Ottawa Public Health has these tips: