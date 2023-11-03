OTTAWA
    Ottawa to enjoy mild temperatures to end the week

    It's a mild end to the work week in the city of Ottawa.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day on Friday with a high of 11 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 8 C and a low of 0 C.

    Showers beginning this evening. Low plus 4 C.

    Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. High 8 C.

    The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.

    Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of plus 2 C.

    Just a reminder, clocks go back one hour on Sunday morning. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

