Ottawa teen given $125 ticket for skating on pond

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian-founded company develops first AI-designed COVID-19 drug, starts clinical trials

For the first time ever, a drug for COVID-19 designed with artificial intelligence is headed to clinical trials. Insilico Medicine, a Hong Kong-based AI pharmaceutical company, announced last Thursday its ISM3312 therapeutic would be starting clinical trials in China after its preclinical studies found that the drug "significantly reduces" viral load and inflammation in the lungs.

Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. They say U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina