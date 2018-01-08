

CTV Ottawa





UPDATE: The Ottawa Police Service would like to advise that Safi Nur has been located safe and sound.

Ottawa Police need your help to find a missing teenager. Police say 15-year-old Safi Nur has been missing since Sunday, January 7 since she left her home around 2 p.m. in the afternoon. She was last seen near Grandlea Terrace and Len Lunney Circle in Nepean near Strandherd Drive.

Safi Nuri is described as non-white with a medium build and curly shoulder-length black hair. She's approximately 5'6" and weighs 145 pounds. Nuri was last wearing a black Calvin Klein winter jacket and black jeans with black Timberland boots. She might have a red Goodlife gym bag as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2912.