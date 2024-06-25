Ontario Provincial Police are asking people who want to dispose of weapons or ammunition to call ahead and make arrangements rather than walking in to a police station to drop them off.

The OPP detachment in Kemptville, Ont. was partially evacuated Tuesday when an individual brought a weapon for disposal. Police said that the age and instability of the item made it a safety risk. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces had to be called in to properly dispose of it.

Police would not comment on what the weapon was, but said it was likely decades old.

"Older weapons and ammunition can lose their integrity over time if not properly stored and maintained, and may cause significant injury or death if not handled properly," said Const. Dave Holmes in an email to CTV News Ottawa. "We often notify the Canadian Armed Forces when we encounter a weapon or ammunition that we are unfamiliar with, and seek direction on safe disposal."

The OPP said anyone looking to forfeit or dispose of weapons or ammunition safely should always call their local OPP detachment or municipal police service in advance to make arrangements.

"Police services will provide direction on best practices to ensure public safety is maintained," OPP said.