Ottawa store hosting early sale of Nike's Montreal bagel shoe this weekend

The chance to purchase a bagel-inspired shoe will be on the brunch menu for Ottawa sneaker lovers this weekend.

NRML on Rideau Street is hosting an early sale of Nike's new "Montreal Bagel" shoe at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The shoe pays tribute to the city of Montreal and its iconic bagel.

"You know the saying: The sweeter the bagel, the sweeter the Dunk," says the description on the Nike website.

"Bringing fresh-baked style to the streets, this delicacy of a design rings you in with carb-lover colours, plus a pinch of Montreal blue for an extra shout-out to the city from la belle province."

Nike says the shoes are "garnished" with sesame seed graphics and finished with a gum-coloured sole.

"It's satisfyingly easy to style—'cause everything goes better on top of a bagel."

NRML is hosting an early sale on Sunday ahead of the official release on Jan. 17. According to the store's Instagram page, the shoes will be released in-store, on a first-come, first serve basis at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The shoes are available in men's sizes 7 to 13.

The shoe sells for $160 in Canada.

Dozens of people lined up outside Off the Hook store in Montreal on Friday to purchase the shoes during an early release.