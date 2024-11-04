OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Small plane crashes near the Smiths Falls airport, pilot suffers minor injuries

    Source: OPP West Region Communications/X. Source: OPP West Region Communications/X.
    A pilot walked away with minor injuries after his small plane crashed during a training flight near the Smiths Falls airport over the weekend.

    Emergency crews responded to the Russ Beach Airport, just east of Smiths Falls, for a report of a plane crash shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

    Ontario Provincial Police say the pilot was simulating repeated take off and landing maneuvers in a Cessna 172 when the plane lost power and crashed about half a kilometre from the airport.

    The pilot was able to walk to the Smiths Falls Fly Club's facility.

    The OPP says the Transportation Safety Board has been notified about the crash.

