OTTAWA -- The water will be turned off at splash pads in Ottawa parks, as temperatures are forecast to hit 30 C on Friday.

The city of Ottawa began turning on the splash pads across Ottawa this week, with all splash pads expected to be open head of the May long weekend.

Now, the splash pads must close under Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan, which states outdoor pools, splash pads and wading pools cannot open until Ontario enters Step 1 of the reopening plan in June.

"I'm really disappointed because I know kids were looking forward to that. You've told us the hot weather is coming, it would have been great to get the splash pads open," said Mayor Jim Watson during an interview on CTV News at Five.

"But unfortunately, the province has said no.

Capital Ward Councillor Shawn Menard's office said on Twitter that the office had been informed that splash pads, including the water feature at Lansdowne will not open this weekend.

"It has been confirmed that splash pads fall within Step 1 of the Provincial Roadmap which is not anticipated to start until June 14," said Capital Ward.

Several councillors said on Twitter Wednesday that splash pads were being turned on this week, as the temperature hit 30C.

Ottawa Public Health had allowed the city to open splash pads in Ottawa despite the stay-at-home order.

"I think the assessment is that a splash pad is very similar to a playground in terms of its exemption to be open under the provincial stay-at-home order," said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health.