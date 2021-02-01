OTTAWA -- Canadian snowbirds who are still out of the country are in a complicated spot as they try to figure out what to do next.

Homebound travellers face expensive new rules that weren't in place when they first left home.

The federal government announced last week that further measures are coming.

Once the new rules are in effect, all arrivals would be required take a COVID-19 test upon returning to Canada and quarantine up to three days in an approved hotel at their own expense, at a cost of $2,000 per traveller. If the results are negative, the traveller can remain at home for the remainder of their 14-day quarantine. If the results are positive, they must stay at a federal facility until recovered.

Ottawa's Lucie Masson is a snowbird. She has to decide between coming home soon and facing the added cost of quarantining for up to three days in a hotel or sitting tight and waiting it out.

“Our flight is scheduled for the middle of April but we will probably delay to see if these restrictions will be lifted or made more reasonable,” says Masson.

Masson, who has been a snowbird since 2014, thinks these new rules are too strict.

“I don’t think they want 100,000 snowbirds coming back home at the same time to be in a hotel and having to monitor us,” says Masson. “That doesn’t sound very smart.”

Starting Monday, international travellers coming into Ontario not only have to have a negative COVID-19 test before boarding the plane, but also take a mandatory second test when they arrive.

The rule is expected to be expanded to Ontario's land crossings at the Canada-U.S. border as well.

“It’s a good move,” says infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch. “It’s going to help a little bit for sure. It’s not going to solve all our problems, but it does add that incremental level of protection.”

Masson believes these rules should be meant for March breakers, who are only out of the country for one or two weeks.

“When we left, they were letting people go. So, I think they should grandfather us,” Says Masson. “They should just be glad we’re out of the country and not have to worry about us right now until April or May when things might be better anyway.”

“I don’t personally mind that cost,” says Ron, another Ottawa snowbird. “It is our responsibility, I feel. But I don’t like the fact that they changed the rules after the game has started.”

He says he plans to return to Canada at the end of April, but finds that the rules are unclear for travellers who are driving home.

“When we left in the first week of December, we were allowed to fly down,” he says. “We had our car shipped. We do plan to drive back. We don’t know where we will fit into the equation.”

As he is traveling from Florida by car, he is concerned about making it to the border in time before his COVID-19 test expires.

“They want one within 72 hours of arrival. Our preference would be to get a test in hand, and hit the border within 72 hours. I don’t think that’s feasible,” says Ron.

Some snowbirds over the age of 65 have already been vaccinated in the United States, but that does not make them exempt from the new rules.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told the House of Commons on Monday that all Canadians would be subject to the new restrictions, regardless of vaccination status.