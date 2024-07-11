Ottawa set to receive a break from the rain on Thursday

OTTAWA
    A rainy Wednesday along Sussex Drive near the National Gallery of Canada. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) A rainy Wednesday along Sussex Drive near the National Gallery of Canada. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    The rain is expected to come to an end this afternoon, after the remnants of Hurricane Beryl soaked Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

    Environment Canada says 15.8 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa International Airport on Wednesday, while Gatineau received 15-20 mm of rain. Kingston received 70 mm of rain.

    The forecast calls for showers to end near noon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C with the humidex making it feel like 31.

    Cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low 17 C.

    A mix of sun and cloud on Friday. High 28 C, with the humidex making it feel like 36.

    The outlook for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

    Sunday will be sunny. High 29 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.

