Renfrew County school bus drivers and transportation authority reach tentative agreement

Over 10,000 students in rural eastern Ontario will have school bus service again after an agreement was reached between school bus operators and the Renfrew County Joint Transportion Consortium (RCJTC).

A joint statement from the RCJTC, directors of education for two of Renfrew County's school districts and seven school bus operators on Monday afternoon said a start date for the resumption of transportation services will be shared with parents as soon as Friday.

"The RCJTC and seven bus companies are pleased to share that they have reached an agreement in principle," the statement read.

"A tentative start date for transportation services will be shared by the bus companies by Friday, October 11th with confirmation of the start date to be received by early next week."

The multi-year agreements between the RCJTC and bus operators will allow school buses to run without interruption until the end of the 2028-29 school year, the statement said.

Elementary and secondary school students in Renfrew County have been without school bus transportation this semester.

The contract between school bus operators and RCJTC had expired and both sides had been at an impasse regarding funding.

Bus operators in Renfrew County have said their costs have increased between 30 and 70 per cent since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but the RCJTC had argued it cannot offer more than the 12 per cent increase it put on the table without the school boards needing to make cuts elsewhere.

Discussions had been ongoing between the two sides.

"Everyone involved in these discussions understands how difficult the first few weeks of school have been for families, students, and the community. We want to express our collective thanks and appreciation for your patience and understanding during this difficult time," the statement said.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson and Ted Raymond